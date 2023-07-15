Since the Winter 1996 tournament, there have been 55 short tournaments and to date the Cruz Azul Football Club has already registered several tournaments to be forgotten and in the following list we mention them.
Currently under the orders of Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti They are having a lousy start with three consecutive defeats and the losing streak could continue to lengthen if they lose again the next round.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
In the first nine dates of the Clausura 2003 tournament, they added six points out of 27 possible, that is, six draws and three defeats. That productivity equals 22.2 percent effectiveness. They won their first game of the tournament until matchday 10.
For the Clausura 2004 tournament, almost the same situation was repeated, but even worse, the Machine only added five points out of 27 that they had played. That productivity equals 18.5 percent effectiveness.
On that occasion, the cement team started the 2004 Apertura with four setbacks, that mark could be matched if in this 2023 Apertura on date 4 the celestial team loses again.
With one point in four days, the sky-blue team had its second worst start in the history of short tournaments, only surpassed by Apertura 2004 and waiting for what happens in the present Apertura 2023.
The capital team is close to matching its worst mark in the beginning of short tournaments, in the 2023 Apertura it has started with three losses in a row. They are one defeat away from matching the losing streak they experienced 19 years ago in the 2004 Apertura tournament when they lost in the first four rounds.
#worst #starts #short #tournaments #history #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply