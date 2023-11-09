Blue Cross will arrive on day 17 of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX without any possibility of advancing to the play-in of the competition. After the CAS ruling in favor of Puebla, the Celeste Machine was left without a mathematical chance of qualifying for the postseason.
The team led by Joaquín Moreno is in 16th position in the general classification, with 17 points in 16 games. If they lose to the La Franja team during the weekend, plus positive results from Atlas and Necaxa, those from La Noria could finish in last place in the championship.
Below we share the worst tournaments in the history of the Machine:
That is the most disastrous tournament in the history of Cruz Azul. La Maquina added only 13 units over 17 matches and the La Noria team finished in last place in the general table.
The cement producers dragged the blanket in the 2004 Apertura. In that contest they finished third to last in the table and added just 16 points, the product of four wins, four draws and nine losses.
Cruz Azul finished in 14th position in the 2016 Apertura tournament after collecting just 19 points over 17 matches. During this championship they were directed by Tomás Boy and Joaquín Moreno.
Under the direction of Sergio Bueno, Cruz Azul was in 14th place in the general table with just 20 points, the result of five wins, five draws and seven losses.
In Winter 1996, the Machine did not have a tournament to remember either. The light blue squad finished in fourth place in its group, with 20 points, the result of five wins, five draws and seven losses.
