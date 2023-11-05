In the enormous and very important history that San Lorenzo has, there are many footballers who became idols of the “Ciclón”. However, as in all clubs, there have also been others that arrived with great fanfare but left through the back door, or that arrived as unknowns and were not up to par with the club. Let’s review the five most significant.
Colombian footballer who arrived at the club in early 2000. The full-back arrived from River Plate where he had become champion, but his luck in San Lorenzo was very different: he barely played 12 games and did not perform.
He stood out in Tigre, where he did not stop scoring goals. He then arrived at Ciclón after having played for Everton in England, where he had contributed 3 goals in 28 games. In the Ciclón he turned 8 into 33. Little for the enormous expectation that he had generated, especially being “9”.
He arrived at Ciclón from Catania in Italy and his first statements were: “it is not a pressure to replace Romagnoli.” “Pipi” is one of the greatest idols in the history of “Ciclón.” It is not necessary to clarify that it did not come to him nor to the heels.
Coming from Genk in Belgium, this central defender arrived who had debuted in Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, where his good present led him to Belgian football. In the Ciclón he only played 12 games and never gave security. Today he is playing in the rise of Argentine soccer, with a presence in San Martín de San Juan after serving in Chacarita Juniors.
Uruguayan forward who arrived at San Lorenzo in 2009 on a loan for six months with the possibility of extending for another year. El Ciclón did not use the option and let him go, because he contributed almost nothing. A step without pain or glory.
