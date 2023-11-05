In the enormous and very important history that Racing Club has, there are many footballers who became idols of the “Academy”. However, as in all clubs, there have also been others that arrived with great fanfare but left through the back door, or that arrived as unknowns and were not up to par with the club. Let’s review the five most significant.
The Academy hired him in 2005, after a great season in Almagro, but he did not perform and on top of that, he went to Independiente. The former Gimnasia de Jujuy did everything wrong, where he did score goals.
With experience in Europe, being an idol of Dinamo Zagreb, everyone assured that he was going to break it in Racing, but none of that happened and his time ended up being very sad. He lasted one tournament on the left wing and left to take his promise of titles to Hungary, Serbia and Turkey.
The center back who shone in the Argentine national team came to Racing for a figure close to a million dollars. In 38 games, he only started 10 and Arsenal’s Mauro Óbolo drove him crazy. Then he withdrew.
In the 2007/08 season, Racing hired the Paraguayan looking for him to score many goals to escape relegation: he scored 4 goals in 18 games. Nobody understands how he could team up with Maxi Moralez in the Academy’s offense. They say that his greatest achievement was investing in the area by opening a pizzeria in Lanús with the name “Bodegol.”
He broke it in Huracán and earned a place on Diego Maradona’s list for the World Cup in South Africa in 2010. After Fiorentina and Inter in Brazil, he arrived at Racing where he failed after 17 games. A lot of expectations, not at all.
