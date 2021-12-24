Here are the five worst moments of 2021 in the MX League:

#Rejection

Puebla 2 (6) – (5) 2 Chivas You have done well little Leaño, and now you know what to do; shut up all of Mexico, shut them all up. pic.twitter.com/8TkjlBDwQv – Making Field and Soccer Simpson (@hajando_cancha) November 21, 2021

Fernando Falah | Dec 21, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 23, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 21, 2021 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Dec 21, 2021

In addition to this, the fans constantly asked for the cessation of Victor Manuel Vucetich that never convinced and instead came Marcelo Michel Leaño, who was supposedly only going to be an interim and in the end they gave him the position for the following semester.

Also, Guadalajara was among the four worst offensives, the statements of their strategist only sank the fans further and when they had the opportunity to shut up, they fell in the playoffs.

To make matters worse, the year is nowhere to be concluded and when several teams have already announced their reinforcements, the Sacred Herd has not announced any, only casualties.

Cruz Azul and Atlas ended the title drought, but in the Liga Mx they presented their worst goal average of the entire year. 2.29 goals per game, the lowest in the last 25 years. What do you think it is due to? pic.twitter.com/C9QnqFsJvr – Pablo Carrillo (@PabloCarrilloL) December 15, 2021

The average was 2.29 goals per game, after, between the regular phase and League of both tournaments, 342 duels were played, with 748 annotations, being the lowest average in the history of short tournaments.

Right in the Apertura 2021 is where there were fewer goals, with 332 in 253 commitments, for an average of 2.19; Likewise, in the Clausura 2021, the average was 2.39 after 409 targets in 171 crashes.

THE PLAY THAT COULD GIVE THE SECOND STAR TO THE ATLAS? Edgar Zaldívar starred in an IMPRESSIVE failure in the last minutes of the final …https://t.co/PyCQxMNLdQ pic.twitter.com/ya6TSciZaV – Spicy Soccer (@futpicante) December 13, 2021

The rojinegro youth squad had the goal at minute 80 that could have meant the title of his squad without having reached the penalty shoot-out, but he incredibly failed in front of the goal, leaving all the spectators in disbelief.

After a corner kick, the man from Guadalajara was alone in the area and when the ball fell after a rebound, he finished off with his head but without direction and the ball hit the grass, which allowed Rodolfo Cota could keep the ball.

Without a doubt, the bear of the year and more for the circumstances.

America remained the best in the championship, making a great difference to the second, however, that did little to work for him, and to top it all, he was eliminated by one of his biggest rivals, Pumas, who came from eleven after throwing Toluca in the repechage.

Due to what happened in recent years, everyone put the university students as victims, but in the first duel, held at CU, everything was goalless because the azulcremas bet on defending themselves.

Already in the Aztec stadium there was a triplet of assists by Alan Mozo, a doublet of the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo and one more target from the Brazilian Higor Meritao to hit Coapa’s 1-3 and throw them out despite their imposed marks.

“Atlas on the court did very well and was superior. But the refereeing influenced the entire league (Monterrey, Pumas and León) ” @RaulOrvananos pic.twitter.com/eDoaFC7CGz – LaFórmulaEs … Orvañanos (@LaformulaesO) December 13, 2021

During the quarterfinals before Striped, the referee Cesar Ramos scored a non-existent penalty in favor of La Academia after the footballer kicked the grass, where the Argentine Julius furch I would mark from the eleven steps.

In the semifinals, in the last minutes there was a play where the Argentine Juan Dinenno suffered a blow to the face, which allowed the whistler to pass Jorge Perez saying it was a natural move. If that penalty has been marked, Pumas I would have thrown out Atlas.

Already in the final, there was a play that could be marked as a penalty in favor of Lion, but VAR made exit, which caused the anger of the emerald players against the Nazarene Marco Ortiz.

Having as owner Alejandro Irarragorri, many fans think badly of the athletic championship, since it was precisely in charge of abolishing relegation when his team was in the red.