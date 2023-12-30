Cinema has had very good premieres this year and one of them has been 'Oppenheimer', which so far has won four awards for casting and direction. However, at the beginning of 2023, films were also released that were projected to be a resounding success on the billboards, but this was not the case, since they had negative reviews from moviegoers.

That is why in this note we tell you which are the worst films of 2023 and what critics say about each of them. It should be noted that some, despite having a good cast of actors, such as Joaquin Phoenixhave not been saved from being disqualified.

The five worst movies of 2023

1. 'Winnie The Pooh, blood and honey'

Pooh and Piglet, forgotten and abandoned by Christopher Robin, are forced to survive on their own. Over time, they lose their innocence, becoming ferocious beasts that spread terror among a group of young people, trapped in an isolated cabin. From the beginning, 'Blood and Honey' does not seem to seek seriousness, with absurd situations that prevent connection with the characters. The acting is poor, continuity errors increase throughout the plot and the film suffers from a weak narrative, failing even in basic aspects such as the representation of gore.

2. 'Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seya – the beginning'

'Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya – The Beginning', by Tomasz Baginski, follows the story of Seiya, a rebellious teenager who participates in fights for money, while searching for his kidnapped sister. However, his life changes radically when he discovers mystical powers within him. Immersing himself in a universe of divine battles, ancient magical training, and the mission to protect the reincarnation of the goddess Athena, Seiya must give up everything to earn his place among the legendary Knights of the Zodiac. The narrative of this film alters key elements of the original story, shows poor special effects that detract from the authenticity of the scenes, a chaotic plot without coherence, and inconsistent performances.

3. 'The Expendables 4'

The team takes on an action-packed challenge, using their cunning, experience and typical brute force. However, the film lacks several elements: the absence of big stars, an absurd plot, low-quality visual effects, and predictable twists that make the narrative tedious, among other aspects. Finally, what is most disappointing is the lack of the charisma and charm that made the franchise popular in the beginning.

4. 'Napoleon'

The film focuses on his intense relationship with Josefina, his great love, and the representation of his military and political strategies in dynamic and realistic battles. However, the structure of the film gives the impression of only superficially addressing the story, lacking cohesion and depth. Critics point out that Scott seems indecisive as to which perspective of Napoleon to present, resulting in a fragmentary and superficial account that provides little new.

5. 'The Marvels'

Carol Danvers, free from Kree oppression, faces the repercussions of a universe in disarray. On her mission, she comes across a wormhole linked to a revolutionary Kree, joining forces with Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and her astronaut niece, Monica Rambeau. This unusual trio must learn to collaborate to protect the universe. The plot suffers from a limited exploration of characters and universes, prioritizing following the line of the latest MCU productions to establish future expectations, but without managing to tell a story with true meaning.

