The World Cup is so special that on many occasions, due to the equality between the two teams that reach the final, 90 minutes are not enough and extra time and even penalties have to be resorted to.
From 90min we bring you the five finals that were decided in extra time:
Angelo Schiavio appeared in the 95th minute of extra time to make it 2-1. In the first 90 minutes the goals came in the end. Czechoslovakia would take the lead in 76 and Italy tied in 81. With Schiavio’s goal, the Italians lifted their first World Cup.
Geoff Hurts dressed as Superman in the 1966 World Cup final. He scored three goals, one in 90 minutes of regulation and the two that made the difference in extra time. The match ended 4-2 in favor of England, thus raising their first World Cup.
Mario Kempes was the hero of that night. He scored the first to put the game back on track in the 90th minute for Argentina, but with eight minutes to go Dick Nanninga sent the match into extra time. It was then that Kempes appeared again to make it 2-1 and ten minutes later Daniel Bertoni would put the finishing touch to the night with the final 3-1. Argentina won its second World Cup.
After 116 minutes of the game, the man who was being differential appeared to score the goal of the goals for all the Spaniards. Andrés Iniesta was the author of the goal that changed the history of Spain. Possibly that team has been one of the best in history. The Spanish team won its first World Cup.
In 2014, Germany and Argentina could not finish the game in the 90 minutes of regulation, and they had to go to extra time to decide who would be the champion. A young Mario Gotze came in as a refresher and gave Germany its fourth World Cup with a goal that has already gone down in history. Messi they lost their first World Cup final and Germany won their fourth.
