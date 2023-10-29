Due to its beaches, warm climate and attractions, Florida It is one of America’s favorite cities to visit or live in. However, those who want to experience the best of the Sunshine State should be aware that they will be surrounded by wildlife, some of it very dangerous, such as the alligatorsso it is necessary to follow the rules in this regard.

Florida is the home of American alligator (Alligator mississipiensis) that frequently interacts with humans because its natural habitat has been invaded, which has increased the possibility of problems. For this reason, the population is invited to understand where the alligatorshow they behave and how to avoid any type of risk.

Warnings for living with alligators in Florida

An interesting fact is that the alligators American people They have survived the passage of time. This species appeared 35 million years ago on earth. But it is not the only animal found in the area of Florida. The inhabitants also have to live with the alligator of spectacles and the American crocodile.

The alligators spectacled crocodiles, explains the University of Florida, are smaller than American crocodiles, while American crocodiles are native to Florida. In turn, the alligators They prefer fresh water, while crocodiles are found exclusively in coastal and marine waters at the southern end of the state, are much less abundant and tend to be shyer than crocodiles. alligators That is why it is more likely that there will be some type of confrontation between humans and these reptiles.

Until a few years ago the alligators They were basically located from southern Virginia to the Keys of Florida, west toward the Rio Grande and into southern Oklahoma. But today they live in the southeast of the USA from the Carolinas to Texas and north to Arkansas. Although the populations of alligators largest are found in Florida in southern Georgia and Louisiana.

The alligators They hunt mainly at dusk and remain motionless waiting for their prey, which is usually fish, frogs, birds, turtles, insects, snakes, small mammals, white-tailed deer, wild pigs, and there have even been cases in that eat pets. They usually swallow their prey whole thanks to their two extremely powerful jaws.

The alligator has a high population in Florida.

5 precautions to take in Florida due to alligators

It should be said that in general the alligators of Florida They have a calm demeanor. However, there have been reports of attacks, some of them fatal, so there are some recommendations that must be followed.

1. One reason why special caution should be taken with alligators is that they can reach high speeds, both in water and on land, however, if one approaches aggressively, it is best to run fast and in a straight line to get as far away as possible.

2. They are more dangerous in the month of April, which is when they are in the mating season, so special care must be taken since the females can be very aggressive towards humans if they approach the nests.

3. Never feed them, this is because alligators They lose their natural fear of humans and begin to associate them with food

4. Do not enter waters where there is likely to be alligators large, especially at dusk.

5. Children and pets should be kept away from the edge of water where there is likely to be alligators. Furthermore, if you want to protect pets, the fences in houses must measure at least 1.3 meters high, since the alligators Young people are good climbers.

Finally, if you encounter any aggressive specimen, it must be reported to the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission of Floridaan organization also in charge of issuing a permit if you want to hunt them, otherwise it is illegal to possess or capture one.