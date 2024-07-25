Faced with drastic price increases, the car market in USA experienced intense activity during the last few years in the purchase and sale of used vehiclesbut before acquiring one, it is important take into account different variables that make certain units less convenient than others.

Used vehicles represent greater affordability for drivers than 0 kilometer ones, so Many people lean towards this alternative instead of purchasing a new model.However, certain features can be discouraging for drivers, so it is important to keep them in mind when purchasing a car.

The 5 used vehicles you should not buy in the United States and their disadvantages

Based on an exhaustive analysis, the medium US News shared a report detailing which used vehicles you should not buy and explaining the reasons. In this way, the The following cars are on the list of those you should avoid buying in the United States:

2020 Nissan Frontier: The rustic cabin is prone to wind and noise so long trips can be annoying. It has a lower towing and hauling capacity than similar vehicles and has few driver-assistance features

2020 Toyota Tundra: It’s a gas guzzler, has a very basic cabin with lots of hard plastics and outdated styling, and has the lowest towing capacity of any vehicle of its kind

2020 Toyota Sequoia: It has excessive fuel consumption, high maintenance costs, a cabin with lots of hard plastics, and the lowest towing rates in its class

2019 Toyota C-HR: It has cramped rear seats with less cargo space than many competitors in its class, a poor powertrain, and a very loud engine, especially annoying on long trips

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2020: It has little protection against road irregularities, poor acceleration performance, a very noisy engine and a cabin made with cheap materials and a simple design

In the report published on its official website, The medium shares certain advantages that the mentioned vehicles possess.such as generous cargo capacity and an easy-to-use infotainment system in the case of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, but claims that The disadvantages far outweigh the strengths of these models..