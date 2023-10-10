After years of work, many people are looking to start enjoying a new stage, that of their retirement. In that sense, they take into account different factors to not only have a good time, but to enjoy all the comforts with the money they have available. There are some states of USA where it is possible to live that way with only US$5,000 a month.

With this figure, in high-cost cities like Los Angeles or New York, it is very likely that you will not obtain a good lifestyle. However, there are many other options to consider.

States for a retiree to live well in the United States



GOBankingRates took on the task of finding out which are the ideal states in the North American country to live comfortably with US$5,000. To do this, it was based on various sources: the American Consumer Survey of the US Census; the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey for people age 65 and older; the Zillow Home Value Index; as well as the AreaVibes livability index.

According to the conclusions, if retired Americans are willing to consider lesser-known cities in the US, they could not only live in relative luxury, but will have a much better livability rate compared to large capitals.

Thus, based on the information collected, the scores were combined and ranked to show the best states to retire in, at least as evaluated through September 2023.

The options that the analysis invites to consider are:

1.Iowa

First of all, this state, whose two best options are: waterloo and Lion.

waterloo, can be a fabulous home with only 67,695 residents, plus exceptionally cheap transportation and housing. And not only that, it has one of the highest habitability scores in the country, with 81, as well as total monthly costs plus monthly mortgage of US$4,339.

In turn, Leon is in the ranking because, on average, it only registers about 1,716 residents, so home mortgages average only US$669 per month. So, the total monthly cost, plus mortgage, is US$4,192.

2.Ohio

The cities in this state to consider are: Tiffin and Akron.

Although housing costs in Tiffin They are the highest on the list, they are still more than 70% below the national average, since they are around US$993 per month. In addition, this city has a very high habitability rate of 82 percent. The general cost per month, plus the mortgage, is US$4,453.

Similarly, Akron, although it has a relatively large population of 191,483, has a high livability score of 81 percent and keeps average costs more than 31 percent below the national average. The total monthly cost, plus the mortgage: US$4,019.

3. West Virginia

Huntington and Clarksburg are this state’s best options for retirees. Huntington combines low costs with a high quality of life. Expenses are about 25 percent below the national average overall, and the annual mortgage payment is just $8,223. Its livability score of 81, which is among the highest in the country. General monthly costs, plus mortgage: US$4,318.

Clarksburg has only 16,000 residents, a livability score of 79, and annual expenses of just over US$41,000 per year, since a monthly mortgage can be obtained for only US$620. General costs per month, plus mortgage: US$4,070.

4.Texas

In this state, the notable options are Pampa and Robstown. Pampa, in addition to being free of state taxes, has a livability score of 76 and an average mortgage cost of only US$528. General monthly costs, plus mortgage: US$3,920.

Robstown in turn registers only 10,372 residents who enjoy its high liveability score: 78. Furthermore, transportation and housing are extremely cheap and overall the city’s costs are around 29 percent lower than the national average. General monthly costs, plus mortgage: US$3,974.

5. Pennsylvania

Johnstownin Pennsylvania, has a livability index of 78 and has the lowest housing cost of the 168 cities in the survey. General monthly costs, plus mortgage: US$3,907.