Cassandra Brooklyn is a young American who recently went on a journey: know the fifty states of the United States. From her experience, she pointed out five of them that dazzled her, but that she believes are not valued as they deserve.. In addition to mentioning them, he expanded his opinion on each one and mentioned their virtues.

Among the many destinations that exist in the different regions of the US, there are always some in particular that stand out above others. Whether due to its qualities or tourist tradition, each area has its strongest points. However, several states that are not usually noted as attractive to visitors offer a wide variety of attractions.

The 5 five states in the United States that are worth knowing, but are not valued

In his review, which was shared on InsiderCassandra revealed that In 2021 he achieved the feat of visiting each of the states of the United States territory. Thanks to the possibility of working remotely, he moved around the country and when he had free time he visited the different places that each destination had to offer.

In that context, The first “underrated” state that stood out was Idaho. The mix of landscapes ideal for outdoor activities such as cycling and rafting and the presence of museums, accompanied by outstanding gastronomy, were the combination for me to visit this place on two occasions. Something similar happened with Arkansas, the next destination on the list. In addition to her museums, the different national parks that she visited ended up convincing her to include this place on the list.

Next, Wisconsin was present among the unvalued states. Cultural activities, ranging from festivals to an art museum, managed to catch Cassandra’s attention. The young woman’s list also included Minnesota. Beyond the low temperatures in winter, he highlighted the variety of activities that can be done at different times of the year.

The classification also had a surprise, since The remaining place was occupied by the state of New York. At this point, Cassandra of course stressed that she is not referring to the city, one of the most visited in the world, but to the different natural landscapes that the territory has far from the metropolis.