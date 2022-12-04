The French National Team is showing a superlative level in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. The Les Bleus team beat Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 with a goal from Olivier Giroud and a brace from Kylian Mbappé. The team led by Didier Deschamps is flying and continues to break records match by match.
Olivier Giroud is not the player with the most media coverage of the French team, but he is undoubtedly a historic player for this team. The AC Milan striker, with a low profile, became the French team’s all-time top scorer this afternoon, surpassing the legendary Thierry Henry.
These are the five top scorers of the French National Team:
The Milan striker has a total of 52 goals in 117 games played with Les Bleus. Giroud is already France’s top scorer.
The legendary goalscorer for Arsenal and Barcelona held the record until Giroud’s goal this afternoon. Henry scored 51 goals in 123 games for France.
Although it is true that Antoine Griezmann has lowered his level in his club participation, with the national team it is historic. The attacker has 42 goals in 114 duels.
Platini is generally noted as one of the best French players in history. With his selection, the creative scored 41 goals in just 71 games.
The ‘Cat’ is the fifth all-time scorer in France. Benzema has 37 goals in 97 games with Les Bleus.
Kylian Mbappé is in the seventh historical position in the France team. The striker has 33 goals in 63 matches.
