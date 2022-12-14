🇫🇷 FRANCE RETURNS TO THE FINAL 🤩 The current champions suffered a bit in the semifinal but managed to advance, they are still looking to win the World Cup in a row 👀#Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/UK0huOe3Sg — 90min in Spanish (@90minEspanol) December 14, 2022

griezmann He has one more game in the final against Argentina in Qatar 2022 and he will surely play at least one more World Cup in three half years, so he could climb positions. The four goals that he has scored in Russia 2018.

For his part, Kopa he scored a goal in the 1954 World Cup and then scored three goals in 1958. While, Rocheteau He scored in three consecutive World Cups, one in 1978, 1982 and 1986.

For his part, michel platini scored in three World Cups in a row; one in 1978, two in 1982 and two more in Mexico 1986. Meanwhile, Zidane He scored two in France in 1998 where he was champion and three in his retirement in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Although regardless of whether he scores or not, he is a great candidate to become the top scorer for France in the World Cups and not only for his country but also for the World Cups and surpass Miroslav Klose.

He is the one who leads the classification of top scorers in a single edition of the world cups by scoring 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, with which he holds the record as the top French scorer in World Cups.