The French team has reached two consecutive World Cup finals and this Sunday, December 18, they will defend their Russian 2018 crown against Argentina, after having left Morocco in the semifinals.
In this way, the new French generation comes very strong with many great young footballers and on this occasion, we show you the updated list of the top French scorers before the Qatar 2022 final where there are three active footballers in the top 5.
In fifth position there are three players tied with four goals: Antoine Griezman, Raymond Kopa Y Dominique Rocheteau.
griezmann He has one more game in the final against Argentina in Qatar 2022 and he will surely play at least one more World Cup in three half years, so he could climb positions. The four goals that he has scored in Russia 2018.
For his part, Kopa he scored a goal in the 1954 World Cup and then scored three goals in 1958. While, Rocheteau He scored in three consecutive World Cups, one in 1978, 1982 and 1986.
Tied for fourth place are the historic ones: Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane Y Oliver Giroud They have scored four goals each, although Giroud still has the final match against Argentina in Qatar 2022 to overcome them, for now he remains in their position after having scored one goal in Brazil 2014 and four in Qatar 2022.
For his part, michel platini scored in three World Cups in a row; one in 1978, two in 1982 and two more in Mexico 1986. Meanwhile, Zidane He scored two in France in 1998 where he was champion and three in his retirement in the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
The historical Henry he was left with six goals in world cups, he was champion in France 1998 where he scored three goals and in South Africa 2010 he repeated the dose with three goals.
kylian mbappe He will play his second consecutive final in the two World Cups he has played, he was already world champion in 2018, in Russia he scored four goals and in Qatar 2022 he already scored five goals while waiting for the last game in the grand final against Argentina. At the moment he has 9 goals in his account.
Although regardless of whether he scores or not, he is a great candidate to become the top scorer for France in the World Cups and not only for his country but also for the World Cups and surpass Miroslav Klose.
The historical Just FontaineAlthough he was born in Morocco, he is a former footballer who represented France and played as a forward, he is considered one of the best historical footballers in French football.
He is the one who leads the classification of top scorers in a single edition of the world cups by scoring 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, with which he holds the record as the top French scorer in World Cups.
