‘Chucky’ immediately adapted to the coach’s demands and the goals began to arrive. In 2 years at the club he added 79 games scoring 40 goals and 23 assists.

In 2019 the directors of the Naples they were impressed by his scoring conversion and threw the house out of the window to sign him. Until now, the ‘Diabolical Doll’ has played 136 games and 30 goals scored.

However, upon his arrival it was difficult for him to adapt and he spent more pain than glory at the Colchoneros, where he only scored one goal in the 28 games played.

Although soccer gave him revenge, and in 2015 he left as a loan with a purchase option to Benfica From Portugal. With the Eagles he stood out and in 120 games he scored 31 goals, as well as winning 2 league titles and 2 more cup titles.

In 2018 his acid test came, when the wolverhampton of the Premier League raised his hand to take over his services. Jiménez has also performed there and is considered one of the club’s top network breakers with 57 goals so far.

His entire football career has been carried out outside of Mexico and mostly in European football, where he defended the cause of teams like West Bromwich (2 goals), Osasuna (2 goals), Arsenal (11 goals) and Real Sociedad (73 goals).

In 2010 the striker left Chivas being a figure at that time, to ring the bell by signing with Manchester United. He immediately adapted to the demands of the Red Devils team and the goals were not long in coming. There he scored 59 goals in 157 games.

Due to his developed goal-scoring nose, in 2014 Real Madrid requested him on loan, and although it is true that he was a bench player, he became a revulsion when it came to entering the field. In a year with the whites ‘Chicharito’ played 33 games getting 9 goals and the same number of assists.

Later, he had an ephemeral step in teams like Bayer Leverkusen (39 goals), West Ham United (17 goals) and Sevilla (3 goals).

After his triumphant spell with the Pumas and after a brief tour of American soccer, his journey in Europe began in 1981 with Atlético de Madrid, where he played a total of 150 games scoring 75 goals.

In 1985 the Real Madrid He made use of his services and ended up making the fans fall in love due to his good football and his forcefulness in front of the goal. With the meringues he had crazy numbers, playing 266 games and getting nothing more and nothing less than 197 goals. There he won everything he wanted.

His last two European clubs were Rayo Vallecano (17 goals) and FC Linz (7 goals)