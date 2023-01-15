There have been few Mexican players who go out to try their luck on the Old Continent and end up breaking it. For the most part, the passage of national soccer players is usually discreet and is considered as a bad medium to regular.
However, there are some who leave everything on the field and their mark remains indelible. Today at 90min we present you the 5 top Aztec scorers in Europe in all of history.
5. Hirving Lozano (70 goals)
It was in 2017 when the Mexican Hirving Lozano He left Mexican soccer to try his luck in the Old Continent with the PSV Eindhoven.
‘Chucky’ immediately adapted to the coach’s demands and the goals began to arrive. In 2 years at the club he added 79 games scoring 40 goals and 23 assists.
In 2019 the directors of the Naples they were impressed by his scoring conversion and threw the house out of the window to sign him. Until now, the ‘Diabolical Doll’ has played 136 games and 30 goals scored.
4. Raúl Jiménez (89 goals)
In this top I could not stop appearing Raul Alonso Jimenez. The ‘Mexican Wolf’ came to the Old Continent in 2014 to sign with Atlético de Madrid from the Águilas del América.
However, upon his arrival it was difficult for him to adapt and he spent more pain than glory at the Colchoneros, where he only scored one goal in the 28 games played.
Although soccer gave him revenge, and in 2015 he left as a loan with a purchase option to Benfica From Portugal. With the Eagles he stood out and in 120 games he scored 31 goals, as well as winning 2 league titles and 2 more cup titles.
In 2018 his acid test came, when the wolverhampton of the Premier League raised his hand to take over his services. Jiménez has also performed there and is considered one of the club’s top network breakers with 57 goals so far.
3. Carlos Vela (89 goals)
Tied with Raúl Alonso Jiménez appears Carlos candle. During his time in Europe, the ‘Hyena’ scored a total of 89 goals.
His entire football career has been carried out outside of Mexico and mostly in European football, where he defended the cause of teams like West Bromwich (2 goals), Osasuna (2 goals), Arsenal (11 goals) and Real Sociedad (73 goals).
2. Javier Hernandez (127 goals)
The ‘Chicharito’ Javier Hernández is the second highest Mexican scorer in Europe. The current striker for the LA Galaxy shouted 127 goals during his time in Europe.
In 2010 the striker left Chivas being a figure at that time, to ring the bell by signing with Manchester United. He immediately adapted to the demands of the Red Devils team and the goals were not long in coming. There he scored 59 goals in 157 games.
Due to his developed goal-scoring nose, in 2014 Real Madrid requested him on loan, and although it is true that he was a bench player, he became a revulsion when it came to entering the field. In a year with the whites ‘Chicharito’ played 33 games getting 9 goals and the same number of assists.
Later, he had an ephemeral step in teams like Bayer Leverkusen (39 goals), West Ham United (17 goals) and Sevilla (3 goals).
1. Hugo Sánchez (313 goals)
First is found Hugo Sanchez. The ‘Pentapichichi’ holds the record as the top Mexican scorer in Europe in history, scoring a total of 313 goals.
After his triumphant spell with the Pumas and after a brief tour of American soccer, his journey in Europe began in 1981 with Atlético de Madrid, where he played a total of 150 games scoring 75 goals.
In 1985 the Real Madrid He made use of his services and ended up making the fans fall in love due to his good football and his forcefulness in front of the goal. With the meringues he had crazy numbers, playing 266 games and getting nothing more and nothing less than 197 goals. There he won everything he wanted.
His last two European clubs were Rayo Vallecano (17 goals) and FC Linz (7 goals)
#top #Mexican #scorers #Europe #time
Leave a Reply