Abu Dhabi, Perez’s penalty takes away 2nd place from Ferrari

In the final laps of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, too second place in the Constructors’ World Championship was in the hands of Red Bull. With Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton not having the pace to recover positions, with Charles Leclerc and George Russell in the podium zone, it was Sergio Perez the decisive variable.

The fate of Ferrari and Mercedes in the constructors’ championship depended on how and to what extent the Mexican managed to recover: if the latter had come between Russell and Leclerc, 2nd place would have gone to Ferrari. The five second penalty a Checo However, it also thwarted the Monegasque’s strategy of letting Perez pass, who in fact returned to fourth place after the race.

Perez dives down the inside and clashes with Norris 💥😮 Watch all the best action from the season finale at Yas Marina ⤵️#F1 #AbuDhabiGP — Formula 1 (@F1) November 26, 2023

The Mexican was penalized by the race commissioners for a contact with Lando Norris which in truth did not seem different from many episodes not punished in other venues. Perez himself doesn’t understand how it is possible to have received the penalty stewards.

Perez’s words

“Honestly, I was totally alongside Norris, not having full control of the car through the corners“, these are the words of the Red Bull driver a Sky Sports F1. “We were wheel to wheel and we touched each other, I think the penalty is unfair. I’m happy that the season is over, we had some difficult moments and the most important lesson I learned is to never give up. The important thing is the result achieved after the Abu Dhabi race, but next season we will have new opportunities and we will get back to work“.