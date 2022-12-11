The 5 tips you need to know to take care of your nails and prevent them from breaking. / Fotolia

Changes in weather, low-quality nail polishes or poor hydration can make your nails break more easily. If you want to show off an impeccable manicure and well-groomed hands, you should take into account a series of recommendations. When you have brittle or broken nails, it gives the impression that your hands are more neglected. So that this does not happen to you, you should know some tips to prevent your nails from being weak and breaking more easily.

In addition to following some recommendations to prevent them from breaking, you should also take precautions if your nails are weaker, such as washing the dishes with gloves. Detergent and hot water can damage your nails and dry out your hands. Soap and temperature can help soften your nails and make them more vulnerable.

5 tips to prevent your nails from breaking



1. Use good quality nail polishes, especially those indicated to prevent so-called scales from appearing on the nails. Use a nail buffer and insist especially on the most damaged part.

2. Moisturize your nails and cuticles a lot with a recommended oil. You can use products for scaly and open nails as a base and treatment, preventing the enamel from jumping prematurely. It is also important to massage the area of ​​the nails and cuticles with circular movements to promote healthier and stronger growth.

3. You must take more care of your diet. To avoid these scales you must consume foods rich in good fats such as those containing olive oil, nuts or salmon. You should also add to your diet foods that provide vitamin A such as carrots or eggs and foods rich in calcium (milk, almonds, broccoli). If you want to strengthen both your nails and your hair, you should not leave proteins aside either.

4. To strengthen brittle nails you can use a nail hardener. It is best to consult the days and the routine that you must follow to avoid greater evils.

5. It is advisable to avoid washing your hands too frequently and also avoid humid places so that they do not dry out more.

Precautions



– Do not submerge your nails too long under water. You can wash the dishes with gloves.

– Do not use your nails as if they were a tool, they are not used to open cans or to detach labels, this can weaken them.

– Limit the use of nail polish removers so that your nails do not dry out excessively.