One more edition of the Clásico Joven will be played between Deportivo Cruz Azul and Club América, where the light blue team will seek to redeem their recent humiliations and it is that in this 21st century the Eagles have caused several setbacks for posterity.
Everything has fallen on the cement team, humiliations in the regular phase, goals, rounds, finals lost in the League and the Cup, in short, for this reason we remember five of the greatest recent humiliations of the cream-blue team to those of La Noria.
La Máquina came from a solid season, but was stopped short by América in the semifinals of the Clausura 2005, beating them 3-1 in the first leg and 1-3 in the second leg. In the end, the Azulcrema team was the one that was crowned champion in that contest under the orders of Mario Carrillo.
On the corresponding day 8 of the Apertura 2016 tournament, the light blue team received the Águilas at the Estadio Azul and during the first half hour of the game they were thrashing them 3-0, however, they did not expect that this would end badly for them, because they would be come back in an impressive way to lose 3-4 at home- So those from Coapa left with their heads held high, leaving the cement growers truly humiliated.
It seemed that hand in hand Pedro Caixinha In the 2018 Apertura, the drought of the Máquina in league titles would finally be forgotten, unfortunately for them it was not like that and the Águilas snatched their glory again, because despite the fact that they were the favorites for the title having been the absolute leader and who played better football, ended up being beaten 2-0 in the second leg with a double from Edson Alvarez.
This result has been the most bulky in the history of a Young Classic and in turn the most resounding win for the cementers, the light blue team did nothing to avoid this humiliation and the blue creams had no mercy until tearing them apart 7-0.
One of the most painful defeats, if not the most painful, was in the second leg of the Clausura 2013 when again the Machine was close to breaking its title drought and they were nothing short of being champions, but a score of Moises Munoz In compensation, he sent the game to overtime and later to the penalty shootout where they finally shook the Cruzazulinos.
