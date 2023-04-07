Next Saturday the Tigres team wants to meet again with victory before their fans in a Clausura 2023 game, when they face the weak Mazatlán that continues to be the last place in the general.
The university students beat Motagua in Honduras by the slightest difference, and this has given them the confidence to forget what they did in Liga MX and get back on track to victory.
Here we present the 5 feline footballers to follow for this match.
The goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman He lived an embarrassing moment on the Toluca field, after the fans seriously messed with him. The ‘Patón’ could not stand the pressure and lost his head when facing the public behind the goal.
Now, he is focused and seeks not to fall into provocations.
Another of those who did not have a good time in ‘Hell’ was the defender Samir DeSouza. The Brazilian made mistakes that ended up costing him dearly. Now, he has already turned the page and will be one of the players to follow for the duel against the Cañoneros.
After being injured in the Clásico Regio, there is a high probability that Fernando Gorriaran reappear in Ruíz’s eleven for this commitment. If so, he will be one of the determining players in the creation of the game.
One of the players who looked the best in the last match against Toluca was Nicholas Ibanez. He was seen fighting every ball, although he alone can’t do everything. For this game he will seek to meet again with the goal.
what to say about the player André-Pierre Gignac? Undoubtedly, the best footballer that Tigres has and who will steal the spotlight for the next game.
The ‘Big Mac’ wants to score and be that leader who takes his team by the hand to get the three points.
#Tigres #footballers #face #Mazatlán #matchday
Leave a Reply