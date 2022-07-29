The appointment with the “The 5 things you don’t know about …”the rubric of Calciomercato.com who goes to the discovery of the present and future protagonists of our Serie A. Today the spotlight is on Kim Min-Jae, the new central defender of Napoli who has to deal with the heavy legacy of Kalidou Koulibaly, who moved to Chelsea in the last session transfer market.

Discover with us five curiosities about Kim in our gallery!