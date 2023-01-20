The team of Blue Cross continues working at forced marches to close the signing of a ‘9’ for this start of the tournament.
After the refusal by Luis Suárez, now everything seems to indicate that they have found the chosen one, and in Raniel Santana they find everything they need
Here we present the 5 things you did not know about Raniel, a possible new signing of the Machine.
5. Its market value
According to the portal transfer marktthe market value of Raniel Santana is 1.50 million dollarswhich could be increased since he has a contract for one more year with Santos from Brazil, and could reach 3 million dollars.
4. All his clubs
In total, there have been 4 clubs where the Brazilian striker has played so far: Santa Cruz, sao paulo, Vasco da Gama, Cruzeiro Y SaintsHowever, in the team in which he stood out the most was in Vasco da Gama, where he became one of the key pieces of the club.
3. All his goals
Having been in 5 clubs, everything would seem to indicate that his scoring streak is long, however, it is not.
Raniel has yelled a total of 27 goals throughout his career as a professional footballer. It was precisely with Vasco da Gama where he scored the most, registering 16 goals.
2. His age and the other positions he has played
It was June 11, 1996 when Raniel saw the light in Recife, Brazil. She currently has 26 years oldand in addition to being a striker, he already knows what it is to play as a midfielder, leftmost Y right Y Half Point.
1. The goals in his most recent club
On the other hand, the biggest question for Cruz Azul fans is how much he will be able to perform in the team. And it is that with Santos from Brazil, his most recent club, Raniel has 33 games and has only scored 3 goalslow numbers and not at all promising to be a prospect for cementers.
