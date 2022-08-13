The Cruz Azul Machine team will be incorporating what would be its last reinforcement for this half of the 2022 Opening Tournament. The striker Michael Estrada He has arrived in Mexico City to carry out medical tests with the sky-blue team, and if everything goes well, it is expected that the hiring will be made official in the next few hours.
Today in 90min we present you the 5 things you didn’t know about the new signing of the cement squad.
At 26 years of age, attacker Michael Estrada has defended the jersey of clubs such as CD Macara (Ecuador), Valley Independent (Ecuador), Toluca (Mexico) and D.C. United (USA).
Although his best moment was with the group of the Red Devils.
In total, the Ecuadorian striker has added a total of 80 targetswhich are divided into 17 (Toluca), 20 (Independiente del Valle), 20 (CD Macará), 19 (El Nacional) and 4 (DC United9.
On the other hand, and according to the portal of Transfermarktthe market value of Michael Estrada’s legs is 3 million dollars.
Also, the ‘Pineapple’, as he is also known, is ready to be under the command of coach Diego Aguirre.
On the other hand, Michael Estrada said he was happy to be back in Mexican football, now with the slogan of doing things well with the Machine,
In his first statements in the capital, the Ecuadorian said he was excited to be back.
“I am very excited, excited about the opportunity that is being given to me, I hope to arrive and score a lot of goals, the center forward has to be like that, so excited about the opportunity that is being given to me to go to Blue Cross”he shared, in addition to mentioning that he ‘didn’t think twice’ about saying yes.
Although it is true that his letter belongs to the Red Devils of Toluca, during his time in Major League Soccer with DC United the player did not do well, who ended up saying goodbye thanking the club.
“They were very kind to me and made me feel at home at all times, in the same way, thanks to all the people of the United States for the special days that I lived with you”he wrote on his social networks, where he also thanked the fans.
