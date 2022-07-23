Last Friday it was reported that the brother of Rogelio Funes Mori, Ramiroalready said yes to Blue Cross to be a new cement reinforcement for the incipient Opening Tournament 2022.
The negotiations are advanced and it is expected that it will be next Monday when the signing of the Argentine is made official.
For now, in 90min we present you the 5 things you didn’t know about Ramiro Funes Moribrother of the ‘Twin’.
According to portal information Transfermarktthe value of the Argentine player in the leg market is $1.50 million. Compared to his brother who has a higher cost in the transfer window, worth around 4.50 million dollars.
Also, the position in which the Argentine performs is like central defense, although he can also play as a left back or even as a pivot. It is expected that in the team led by the Uruguayan coach he will be used as a bastion fighting for ownership of elements such as Luis Abram and Julio Domínguez.
On the other hand, Ramiro Funes Mori has played for four clubs: Everton, River Plate, Villarreal and Al-Nassr Riyadh. This is how Funes Mori will be defending the fifth shirt in his career as a professional soccer player, now with Cruz Azul.
In his free time, Ramiro Funes Mori takes the opportunity to spend time with his family. Whether on trips to the beach, visiting museums or simply watching a series on Netflix, the point is that Rogelio’s brother enjoys every day in the company of his loved ones and thus transmits it on his social networks.
Although it is true that he has only defended the shirt of 4 clubs, Ramiro Funes Mori has good and interesting titles among his winners.
With River Plate he won a Cup title, two Copa Sudamericana titles, Recopa Sudamericana, a Copa Libertadores championship and Copa Suruga Bank; For his part, in 2021 he won the Europa League with Villarreal.
