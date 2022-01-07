Benjamin Guerra | Jan 6, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 6, 2022 Arturo Du Leon | Jan 2, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 3, 2022

By 2007, Carlos candle He was the second Aztec element to be part of the European club; and more recently, Nestor Araujo He was signed in 2021 to be the starter of the Vigo squad.

If coach Eduardo Coudet uses him as a winger, Pineda will have to show his level of play against men of the stature of Franco Cervi, Nolito, Brais mendez Y Augusto Solari.

For his part, if the helmsman decides to position him as a midfielder, his rivals in that sector will be Denis Suárez, Fran Beltran Y Renato tapia.

In his last statements before leaving the country, he was calm for having been part of the ninth title for the cement manufacturers.

“Yes, I’m doing well. I left a star on the shield, I think I went out the front door and I don’t have any debt to anyone, not to any of my teammates, or to the coaching staff, or to the board of directors. Now I have one. cute and pretty experience “, he mentioned in his last interview before leaving.

NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE! ?? With this photo, Orbelín Pineda celebrates Children’s Day. Dreaming of playing at the Azteca Stadium, and today making it come true. Do not give up; dreams come true. pic.twitter.com/MTFt7xjXJi – Blue DNA (@adnazuloficial) April 30, 2021

“My dad had goats, he still has cattle. All the time he walked with the ball, he was going to graze the goats with the ball. Orbelín all the time he did things with a ball, so my mom would scold him a lot because he didn’t do homework, because he was with the ball all the time and I think that’s where the reward is for all the things he did “, revealed for ESPN.

Another of the players who were key for the Mexican player was Antonio Naelson ‘Sinha’, who was liked by Pineda for his pleasant treatment with the ball.