The Mexican player Orbelín Pineda he became a new player for Celta de Vigo. Since before the start of the last tournament, his contract with the Spanish team was made official, although it was necessary to allow a semester to pass for the release of the place.
This is how yesterday the footballer left for the Old Continent to make his dream of showing his talent come true abroad, thus becoming the fourth Aztec in the Vigo club.
Here we present the 5 things you did not know about Orbelín Pineda.
Orbelín Pineda will be the fourth Mexican to sign for the Celta de Vigo team. In 1946 Jose Luis Borbolla he became the first national to join the Spanish club.
By 2007, Carlos candle He was the second Aztec element to be part of the European club; and more recently, Nestor Araujo He was signed in 2021 to be the starter of the Vigo squad.
The 25-year-old player is a few hours away from being officially announced with Celta de Vigo, a team where he will have an arduous competition for ownership.
If coach Eduardo Coudet uses him as a winger, Pineda will have to show his level of play against men of the stature of Franco Cervi, Nolito, Brais mendez Y Augusto Solari.
For his part, if the helmsman decides to position him as a midfielder, his rivals in that sector will be Denis Suárez, Fran Beltran Y Renato tapia.
The footballer is motivated and with the intention of succeeding and raising the name of Mexico in La Liga.
In his last statements before leaving the country, he was calm for having been part of the ninth title for the cement manufacturers.
“Yes, I’m doing well. I left a star on the shield, I think I went out the front door and I don’t have any debt to anyone, not to any of my teammates, or to the coaching staff, or to the board of directors. Now I have one. cute and pretty experience “, he mentioned in his last interview before leaving.
Orbelín Pineda is a person of humble roots. Before being a professional footballer, he helped his father with the goats to feed them and take them out for a walk, although he never put the ball aside, as his brother Onay mentioned in an interview.
“My dad had goats, he still has cattle. All the time he walked with the ball, he was going to graze the goats with the ball. Orbelín all the time he did things with a ball, so my mom would scold him a lot because he didn’t do homework, because he was with the ball all the time and I think that’s where the reward is for all the things he did “, revealed for ESPN.
Likewise, one of the curious facts that few knew is that while passing through Querétaro, and after the arrival of Ronaldinho Orbelín learned a lot from the team and it was one of his main aspirations to be a benchmark.
Another of the players who were key for the Mexican player was Antonio Naelson ‘Sinha’, who was liked by Pineda for his pleasant treatment with the ball.
