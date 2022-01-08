Although that is not all, since an agreement was reached with the directive on an extra 4.5 million for bonuses, which includes goals, minutes played, assists and other data.

That is, the Italian will be arriving as a free agent in Canadian territory in the summer, to start the activity.

The forward has also defended the colors of the Pescara, Calcium Y Cavese, clubs with less renown than the Neapolitan team.

Also, at that time he was dispatched with the large spoon and managed to get 114 goals, in addition to cooperating with 91 assists.

‘Del Piero as a person and as a footballer I always loved him. He was my idol. Obviously being Neapolitan, the team where I played I liked less, ‘he mentioned.

‘Lionel Messi, after Maradona, for me is the best. I love seeing how he touches the ball, how it moves. I am inspired by him, ‘he stressed.