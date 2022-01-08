In the last days the information about the player’s signing Lorenzo Insigne with Major League Soccer he has given a lot to talk about. The Italian footballer left Serie A to sign with him Toronto fc from Canada, arriving with a good lineup and where he is expected to be one of the benchmarks for next season.
Here we present the 5 things you did not know about Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC’s new ‘bombshell’ hiring.
At 30 years of age, the Italian national team will be receiving an annual income of around $ 12 million.
Although that is not all, since an agreement was reached with the directive on an extra 4.5 million for bonuses, which includes goals, minutes played, assists and other data.
The player Lorenzo Insigne He still has a current contract in the Napoli team, so his arrival in MLS will not be in the next few days.
That is, the Italian will be arriving as a free agent in Canadian territory in the summer, to start the activity.
Incredible as it may seem, Insigne is a footballer who has only played in the Napoli, the team where he debuted in 2010.
The forward has also defended the colors of the Pescara, Calcium Y Cavese, clubs with less renown than the Neapolitan team.
In total with the Napoli team, Lorenzo Insigne played 416 official matches with the Blue and White jersey.
Also, at that time he was dispatched with the large spoon and managed to get 114 goals, in addition to cooperating with 91 assists.
In an interview with him a few years ago, Lorenzo Insigne explained that his first idol as a child that made him fall in love with soccer was Alessandro del Piero; However, he also made it clear that one of his references in recent years is the Argentine Lionel Messi.
‘Del Piero as a person and as a footballer I always loved him. He was my idol. Obviously being Neapolitan, the team where I played I liked less, ‘he mentioned.
‘Lionel Messi, after Maradona, for me is the best. I love seeing how he touches the ball, how it moves. I am inspired by him, ‘he stressed.
