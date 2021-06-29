The team of Eagles of America He continues to study who will be the next reinforcements towards the next tournament. One of the main objectives of coach Santiago Solari is the footballer Jose Cifuentes, who could defend the creamy blue colors in the next few hours. For now, here we present you the 5 things you didn’t know of the player who is intended by the Americanist team.
The Ecuadorian soccer player was born on March 12, 1999 in Esmeraldas, Ecuador. From a very young age, he began to show interest in football and, despite the financial complications that he lived with his family, the support was such from his parents to try his luck in schools and gradually level up to get the dream.
Currently, José Cifuentes is trying his luck in Major League Soccer with Los Angeles FC, being a teammate of the Mexican Carlos Vela. However, the hours could be counted with the Los Angeles team, since America is working at forced marches to be able to make its signing.
According to information from the Transfermarkt portal, José Cifuentes has a market value of around 3 million dollars, an exorbitant amount taking into account the complicated financial moment that America is going through. Still, they will seek to throw the house out the window to sign him.
At just 22 years of age, Cifuentes can boast already having a career in teams such as Los Angeles FC, América de Quito and Universidad Católica. In the first one he has scored 3 goals and 3 assists; in the second a goal, while in the third he could not score. Without a doubt, where he has been most active is in the MLS, where he has already played 33 games.
One of the advantages that coach Santiago Solari saw in José Cifuentes was that he is a versatile element. He can perform as a forward, left winger, midfielder and pivot, although his favorite position is on the left. Undoubtedly, an out of series that would fall wonderfully in Coapa and that is close to arriving.
