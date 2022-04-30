the venezuelan player Jefferson Savarino is ready to play his second stage with the Real Salt Lake team, from Major League Soccer.
The winger arrives from Atlético Mineiro in Brazil and now seeks to stand out and once again leave a good taste in the mouth of the American club.
Here are the 5 things you didn’t know about Jefferson savarino.
According to the portal Transfermarktthe value of Jefferson Savarino in the market for legs is 8 million dollarsa high amount, but it is worth it considering its performance on the field of play.
At 25 years of age, Jefferson Savarino has defended the cause of three clubs: Zulia F.C., Royal Salt Lake Y Atletico Mineiro. Although his best performance was shown wearing the colors of the United States team.
On the other hand, the Venezuelan player performs as rightmostalthough because he is ambidextrous he can also play as a left winger, inside left and right inside, without a doubt, an element that is rarely seen in a team because he handles both legs with precision.
So far in his career as a professional soccer player, Jefferson Savarino has a total of 66 goals: Atlético Mineiro (21), Real Salt Lake (22) and Zulia FC (23). Also, in addition to having a developed scoring nose, he is also a good assistant in each team in which he has played.
On the other hand, when the player is off the pitch, his personal life is dedicated to his family, his wife Paoloa Duarte and their young son, with whom he shares moments of joy.
