Dusan Vlahovic has been the bomb of this transfer market. Juventus is in need of a player who revalues and gives a new look to his team. These are the five things that the former Fiorentina striker can bring to Juve.
Despite being a player who has the ability to stand out in all areas and being an individualist, he is not at all. He is a player who puts his qualities at the service of the group, who looks after the team rather than standing out on his own. He always has a correct decision making, he knows how to interpret very well what the game asks for.
Ideal to play with another striker. His physical abilities mean that he can play a very good role, both taking balls over his head or holding them, receiving them from behind to give continuity to the game with his teammates.
An impeccable completion, a very powerful shot and a range of shots within the reach of very few. The goal is what rules in football and Dusan is the perfect definition of it. Being a born goalscorer makes him a leader on the field. Juventus will have a new reference.
He is not just an area player. Vlahovic will bring tactical variety to this Juventus, since he is not a player who only serves to finish balls inside the area. He has an associative capacity within the reach of very few.
The player is more than used to the country and the league. He only needs to adapt to his new teammates, which, a priori, are of higher quality than those of his old team. It would not be unusual to see him score on his debut with Juventus.
