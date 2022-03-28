Raphinha sounds louder every day to reinforce Barcelona’s lead this summer. He is a player who is standing out a lot in the Premier League and who has all the fans dazzled.
His relationship with the ball is something unique. What can this player bring to Barcelona? Here we analyze it:
He is a very vertical player, who always has the opposite goal between his eyebrows, but who knows when he should go forward and when not. He is a mature player who knows how to act in every phase of the game.
Dodge is synonymous with Raphina. He is a special player, one of those who have a high-level relationship with the ball. A player who every time the ball reaches his feet you know that he can create danger.
In the times in which we live the goal is paid dearly and Raphinha can contribute goal. He is not a player who is going to score 35 goals for you every year, but making the leap to a team like Barcelona he can score 15 or 20 goals every year.
He is a player who sacrifices himself under team pressure. With him, Barcelona will not see a case like that of the PSG forward where no one commits defensively.
If Xavi gives him the reins of the team, Raphinha could perfectly be the player who leads Barcelona, he is a player who does not wrinkle and who never burns the ball at his feet.
