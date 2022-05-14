Arthur Du Leon | May 12, 2022 Arthur Du Leon | May 12, 2022 Juan Antonio Ricoy | May 13, 2022

They also have Nicholas Mezquida 37 years old and the defender Steven Beitashour 35 years old. While one of the youngest elements of him is the 21-year-old Argentine Brian Galvan.

central defender Andrew Farrell (30) and the forward Gustavo Bou (32) are leaders on that front. midfielders Carlos Gil (29) and Sebastian Lletget (29) are not far behind; while with the left side DeJuan Jones (24) and the center Henry Kessler (23) has a balance with its younger elements.

In addition, the coach Caleb Porterhe also relies on some young attackers twenty-five and under, on the striker Michael Berry (24) and the end Derrick Etienne Jr. (25), as well as in the midfielder Aidan Morris (twenty).

The central Jack Maher (22 years old) is the only player under 25 years old. While the center Walker Zimmermann (28) and the attacker Hany Mukhtar (27), are among the most relevant elders in the team.