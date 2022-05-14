Despite the fact that Major League Soccer has begun to decrease its average age compared to years ago, due to the fact that the teams have begun to bet more and more on young people and youth players, there are still teams with greater experience in the North American championship. .
For that occasion, in the following list we present the five franchises of the 28 with the highest average age.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
In it Colorado Rapids They have the defender Drew Moore38, who is the oldest player to have played in MLS in 2022. Likewise, his two goalkeepers are 33 years old (William Yarbrough Y clint irvin), as well as his midfielder Colleen Warner.
They also have Nicholas Mezquida 37 years old and the defender Steven Beitashour 35 years old. While one of the youngest elements of him is the 21-year-old Argentine Brian Galvan.
Meanwhile, the minnesota united it has up to five defenders over the age of 30, and up to three midfielders also over the age of 30, and several middle-aged players over the age of 24. Among its players are aziel jackson (20) and Justin McMaster (22).
In it New England Revolutionthe veteran and experienced trainer Bruce Sandleans toward veteran player profiles, with eight players aged 30 and over already playing this year.
central defender Andrew Farrell (30) and the forward Gustavo Bou (32) are leaders on that front. midfielders Carlos Gil (29) and Sebastian Lletget (29) are not far behind; while with the left side DeJuan Jones (24) and the center Henry Kessler (23) has a balance with its younger elements.
Second, there is the Columbus Crew that have players over 31 years old: the goalkeeper Eloy Roomthe central defender Jonathan Mensahthe left side Peter Santos and the midfielder Darlington Nagbe.
In addition, the coach Caleb Porterhe also relies on some young attackers twenty-five and under, on the striker Michael Berry (24) and the end Derrick Etienne Jr. (25), as well as in the midfielder Aidan Morris (twenty).
Nashville SC It is the team that has the highest average of veteran players, since many of its elements have proven their worth for many years and have an average (28.11), in the MLS.
The central Jack Maher (22 years old) is the only player under 25 years old. While the center Walker Zimmermann (28) and the attacker Hany Mukhtar (27), are among the most relevant elders in the team.
#teams #highest #average #age #MLS
Leave a Reply