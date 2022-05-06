And even when the border directive made an attempt to convince the Brazilian to stay in the institution, he decided to step aside while waiting for another project that really promises him good soccer players so that he can fight for the title.

Thanks to his successful track record and legacy, it is clear that other clubs would be willing to host the tuka with open arms:

The machine meets the expectations of the tuka because they have renowned players, with great abilities and it is also an institution willing to shell out money.

Added to this, being at the helm of one of the big four is something too tempting for any helmsman.

First I talk about the Argentine Marcelo Bielsabut the rumor dissipated and therefore, Guadalajara could go in search of the tukasomeone who already knows the team and even gave it a league title.

The rojiblancos have young soccer players and the national team, an attraction for the South American, who could raise his thumb for a second stage.

It is unknown if La Fiera will give continuity and confidence to the interim christian martinez to stay ahead of the team. Thus, tuka I could get into their panorama, so I could lift the ship.

The Panzas Verdes have nothing to envy the big four, since they have more league titles than some and they do not put any buts to look for players with good conditions.

Ignatius Ambriz he failed in his attempt to straighten out the scarlet team, because in addition to not entering the playoffs, he ended up paying the fine of 33 million pesos for being second to last in the descent.

The tuka He has already lived a stage with the choriceros and it is surely a pleasant option, because he knows the greatness that the Mexican club carries with it.

Unlike Juárez, the Canes Aztecas were greatly strengthened with the desire to return to a league and avoid the issue of descent, but they did not finish carburizing.

Ferretti could take the reins of Tijuana, one of the clubs with more facilities to spend without skimping, because the Argentine project Sebastian Mendez it was not effective.