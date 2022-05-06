Ricardo Ferretti He said goodbye to the Bravos de Juárez, after being in the basement of the 2022 Closing Tournament of Liga MX, apart from being at the bottom of the quotient table, which cost him to pay the fine of 80 million pesos.
And even when the border directive made an attempt to convince the Brazilian to stay in the institution, he decided to step aside while waiting for another project that really promises him good soccer players so that he can fight for the title.
Thanks to his successful track record and legacy, it is clear that other clubs would be willing to host the tuka with open arms:
With the almost agreed departure of the Peruvian coach John Reynosorumors have begun to point to the South American as his successor.
The machine meets the expectations of the tuka because they have renowned players, with great abilities and it is also an institution willing to shell out money.
Added to this, being at the helm of one of the big four is something too tempting for any helmsman.
Although Richard Chain is doing a good job as an interim with the Flock, it is mentioned that the board is not totally convinced to give it continuity to look for someone with experience.
First I talk about the Argentine Marcelo Bielsabut the rumor dissipated and therefore, Guadalajara could go in search of the tukasomeone who already knows the team and even gave it a league title.
The rojiblancos have young soccer players and the national team, an attraction for the South American, who could raise his thumb for a second stage.
After the failure of the Argentine Ariel Holan in front of the emeralds, by not entering the playoffs and being eliminated in the Concachampionsthe directive could put the batteries.
It is unknown if La Fiera will give continuity and confidence to the interim christian martinez to stay ahead of the team. Thus, tuka I could get into their panorama, so I could lift the ship.
The Panzas Verdes have nothing to envy the big four, since they have more league titles than some and they do not put any buts to look for players with good conditions.
The Red Devils are dragging the prestige they built over the years, since their last title was in 2010 and despite a drastic change in the squad it did not work.
Ignatius Ambriz he failed in his attempt to straighten out the scarlet team, because in addition to not entering the playoffs, he ended up paying the fine of 33 million pesos for being second to last in the descent.
The tuka He has already lived a stage with the choriceros and it is surely a pleasant option, because he knows the greatness that the Mexican club carries with it.
Another of the clubs that ended up spending money on the issue of quotients: 47 million pesos at the end of the penultimate semester.
Unlike Juárez, the Canes Aztecas were greatly strengthened with the desire to return to a league and avoid the issue of descent, but they did not finish carburizing.
Ferretti could take the reins of Tijuana, one of the clubs with more facilities to spend without skimping, because the Argentine project Sebastian Mendez it was not effective.
