Robert Lewandowski is one of The best players in the world several years. Proof of this has been that it has finished second in the 2021 Ballon d’Or edition. He has a contract with Bayern until 2023 … and these are the teams that could afford his signing in summer:
Can you imagine seeing Klopp with Lewandowski again? The Pole came to the fore at Borussia, when good old Jurgen was his coach. His game speed and scoring voracity would fit perfectly in the reds schemes, which would undoubtedly have the best attack in their history.
They are the current European champion, one of the great favorites to revalidate the title and they have a beastly economic potential. 115 million has already been spent this summer to bring in Lukaku. If they put him together with Lewandowski next year, they would create a duo of ‘9’ that would spread terror in Europe.
We still don’t know what will happen to Mbappé next year. Still, Paris Saint Germain doesn’t mind betting on big stars who are already veterans. The example of Messi or Sergio Ramos are undoubtedly the clearest. If Kylian leaves, Robert could be his ideal replacement. If he stays, of course the offensive combo with the Argentine, the French, Neymar and Di María would be vintage.
Economic and sports giant of European football who would also welcome the incorporation of a ‘9’ of his size. They already have Haaland in their sights, but if the Norwegian thing gets complicated in the end, they could go for him. Guardiola is another coach who enjoyed Lewandowski’s scoring services in his last two seasons in Munich.
Robert Lewandowski was always a wish of Florentino Pérez and the followers of Real Madrid. Especially since the historic poker that he endorsed Mourinho’s team in the first leg of the 2012/13 Champions semifinals with Dortmund (4-1). The Pole has made his career at Bayern and it hasn’t been bad for him. Even so, due to economic capacity and the old desire still latent, the New Bernabéu does not seem like a bad destination for Robert. By the way, Ancelotti also trained him in Munich
