Until now, the auriazules have only added people from their quarry to reinforce the first team, suffering a hard blow, the loss of Erik Lira, who excelled, reaching the national team, defending from this tournament to Blue Cross, which is why they renewed the link with Leonel Lopez.

It is known that there are economic problems in Ciudad Universitaria, but the fans continue to wonder what happens to that capital that reaches the institution once they sell important players, something that has been common for a few years with the feline club.

To make matters worse, it already seems very unlikely that reinforcements will arrive, while the possible departure of other important pieces of the starting eleven is heard more, that is, the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno and the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo, since both are of interest in Brazil.

Roberto Alvarado became the new face of the fold, however, his arrival was not fully applauded because he arrived in ‘2×1’, with Uriel antuna passing totally to Cruz Azul, while Alejandro mayorga left as a loan for one year with an option to buy, when the side was at a better level than Miguel Ponce Y Cristian Calderon.

Despite the lack of talent, Guadalajara had the luxury of rejecting possible reinforcements such as Oswaldo Alanís Y Josecarlos Van Rankin, who returned from the MLS, also they only excited about the possible return of Rodolfo Pizarro or Javier Hernandez when it is known that the first did not arrive by order of the owner, who does not forget his protest under the Matías Almeyda era.

The number one excuse in the Guadalajara club for not hiring reinforcements is that there is no money or that they sell them very expensive, they also tried to avoid even more the anger of the Chiva-brothers by secretly registering the forward Paolo Yrizar, from Sinaloa Dorados on the Expansion League and who was announced as a reinforcement of the subsidiary Tapatio. That speaks to how bad things are in Verde Valle.

No matter how much it is the champion team of the MX League, the Argentine coach Diego Cocca He must have realized which areas he should reinforce, especially if he is looking for the entire bicampeonato, however, they have not announced a single reinforcement with the semester already started.

The only casualty that La Academia has presented is Jesus Angulo, who left for Tigers, a footballer who was very helpful for the South American helmsman because he had the facility to perform as a central defender or left back.

However, it is known that the red and black directive has a lot of confidence in their quarry and with the departure of Stitch, more opportunities are opened for others who have emerged from the Basic Forces, although the same technique may not work twice in a row.

In addition to this, it is true that the offensive couple of the Argentine Julius furch and the colombian Julian Quinones It works very well, but The Emperor is not there to last 90 minutes and needs a renowned replacement, that would have been the ideal.

So far his movements have been obvious, since with the departure of the Argentine forward Emmanuel gigliottiThe Uruguayan network breaker arrived Federico MartinezThey are also looking for the Ecuadorian side Byron Castillo before the games of the side Fernando Navarro and the Argentine defender Ramiro Gonzalez.

It is true that the backbone of La Fiera is well known, but the rest of the teams in the MX League they made quite a few highs and they already know how the Bajío box performs, so it should not be trusted.

Good news for the strategist is the full recovery of Luis Montes, who had little action in the past semester due to the injuries that have afflicted him, although it remains to be seen if he really trusts him or bets on those who already have an insured site.

Along with the Uruguayan, the Chilean said goodbye Diego Valdes to go to America, Jesus Isijara He left for Guatemala with the Municipal and the dutch Alessio Da Cruz He already said goodbye on social networks, having as the only arrival to the Argentine Leo Suarez, with a sad passage through Coapa due to injuries.

Almada at least already had his idea well defined, having been at the institution for more than two years, but El Forcado starts from scratch, since there are several players whom he does not know at all.

The coin is up in the air with the Warriors, though names are still being shuffled for reinforcement.