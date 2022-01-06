The Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX will start this Thursday, January 6. Several teams have moved in during the winter market to reinforce their rosters and compete for the title. The two teams from Monterrey, Tigres and Monterrey, opened the portfolio to add players with the same characteristics to their squads: Mexican, selected and young.
Other squads, such as Cruz Azul, were very active in the market. The Machine registered several casualties, among which Orbelín Pineda, Yoshimar Yotún stand out and there is the possibility that Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez will leave. However, the celestial directive has managed to add new elements to its ranks. These are the teams that were best strengthened for the Clausura 2022:
So far America has only added two players to its squad to face the Clausura 2022: Diego Valdés and Jonathan Dos Santos. However, the Eagles are expected to be able to bring in Alejandro Zendejas and Brian Ocampo, or some winger, in the coming weeks.
Although the celestial team has suffered several casualties for this semester, it has also released several elements with an interesting projection. Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Alejandro Mayorga, Erick Lira and Christian Tabó are the new players for the cement team. Juan Reynoso has good pieces to search for the title.
After some years without having a leading role in Liga MX, Toluca took a turn and was greatly reinforced for Clausura 2022. The Red Devils hired Ignacio Ambriz as their new technical director. In addition, the scarlets added to their ranks Leo Fernández, Carlos Guzmán, Jordan Sierra, Daniel Álvarez. Pablo González and Camilo Sanvezzo.
The felines added two players to their ranks who will help strengthen their squad: Sebastián Córdova and Jesús Angulo. The talented midfielder of American extraction will meet Miguel Herrera, the coach who brought out the best version of him, while the left-back will have a great test in one of the most competitive teams in Liga MX.
Rayados de Monterrey signed two players from the Mexican National Team for the 2022 Clausura. The Albiazules managed to add Luis Romo to their ranks after an exchange with Cruz Azul and got Rodolfo Pizarro on loan.
