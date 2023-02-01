This Tuesday, January 31, the transfer market closes for all clubs, the same happens for the MX League. The reality is that not many bombs exploded, because the fans were left with the desire that the Uruguayan really Luis Suarez and the Colombian Radamel Falcao could arrive, both wanted by Blue Cross.
Without further ado, the winter market left a bad taste for the fans of several clubs, while in the north they are sure happier, but not entirely satisfied.
Here are the five teams that strengthened the worst for Clausura 2023.
After his two-time championship, the Atlas was left to duty in the Opening 2022, since it was in the penultimate place of the table, only above Queretaro.
Before concluding the contest, the Argentine Diego Cocca He announced that he would not continue to lead and before his departure, the red and black board opted for Benjamin Morawho triumphed in Malaysian soccer by lifting eleven titles.
Unfortunately for the helmsman, it seems that they told him to do his magic with the squad as it is, adding of course the arrival of the Uruguayan Brian Lozanowho knows well the MX LeagueY Jaziel Martinez of striped. It seems difficult for the multi-champion in Malaysia to do something historic.
You have to be realistic, the Eagles were poorly reinforced for the semester, but that does not mean they stop being a team that is a candidate for the title, since they have a coarse squad to fight against any team, as they demonstrated in the Apertura 2022.
The cream-blue board could only finally sign the defender Israel Reyes, who started the first duels, being a bench in the last clash. with the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to Europe, they opted for Oscar Jimenez as a starter, although they brought him the competition of Luis Malagon. That’s it, they were looking for both left and right wingers, but they couldn’t find any.
Despite the fact that they promised many changes, thanks to the arrival of Spanish Fernando Hierro to the sports presidency and the Serbian Veljko Paunovic to the technical direction, once again the Sacred Flock fell short on the subject of hiring.
Fortunately for their cause, they were finally able to bring back Victor Guzmanwho was champion with Pachuca and had long been the object of desire. Apart from that, they repatriated their youth squad Daniel Rioswho had an acceptable step in the MLSbut up to there, since the rest were returns as Ronaldo Cisneros and other homegrown players, which obviously did not finish convincing the chiva brothers, especially after the goodbye of Ricardo “Canelo” Angulo.
Another one who, despite having the label of ‘big’ and who should always be a candidate for the title, did not make many efforts when it came to reinforcing himself.
Just finishing last semester, La Máquina quickly announced to the Argentines Augusto Lotti Y Ramiro Carreraboth of Atletico Tucuman, but they have seen very little action. The number one objective of the team was to reinforce the attack, but it fell short when they could not drop one of their outsiders to make room for Radamel Falcao. Other movements were Carlos Vargas Y Jordan Silvafrom the Mazatlan Y Queretarorespectively, causing discomfort in the fans, without neglecting the return of alexis gutierrez from the tapatio of the Expansion.
The La Franja thing is sad, since they managed to form a solid group with Nicolas Larcamon in front, however, the latter has left, as well as Israel Reyesthe Uruguayan Maximilian Araujo Y Jordi Cortizowho were part of the spine.
The board decided to let Eduardo Arce as a coach, after having been the Argentine’s assistant, but only brought three signings to try to rebuild the path, the Uruguayan Facundo Waller of saint Louis, Fernando Arce Jr. of Bravos Y Carlos Balthazar of black lions. For now they have added four points, perhaps the continuity of the rest of the squad and the usual claw can show that the camoteros are still up for more.
