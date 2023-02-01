Without further ado, the winter market left a bad taste for the fans of several clubs, while in the north they are sure happier, but not entirely satisfied.

Here are the five teams that strengthened the worst for Clausura 2023.

🚨 Brian Lozano, new reinforcement of the @AtlasFC ‼️ pic.twitter.com/FaUBp100V4 — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) November 17, 2022

Before concluding the contest, the Argentine Diego Cocca He announced that he would not continue to lead and before his departure, the red and black board opted for Benjamin Morawho triumphed in Malaysian soccer by lifting eleven titles.

Unfortunately for the helmsman, it seems that they told him to do his magic with the squad as it is, adding of course the arrival of the Uruguayan Brian Lozanowho knows well the MX LeagueY Jaziel Martinez of striped. It seems difficult for the multi-champion in Malaysia to do something historic.

Israel Reyes is a new reinforcement 🦅 for the Clausura 2023.

Welcome to the Eagles! 🇲🇽#IsraelIsEagle #SomosAmerica pic.twitter.com/VbY0RmvjV5 — Club America (@ClubAmerica) December 1, 2022

The cream-blue board could only finally sign the defender Israel Reyes, who started the first duels, being a bench in the last clash. with the departure of Guillermo Ochoa to Europe, they opted for Oscar Jimenez as a starter, although they brought him the competition of Luis Malagon. That’s it, they were looking for both left and right wingers, but they couldn’t find any.

#Chivas made official the numbers that Victor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos will use.

Pocho will use number 5, so Rios will wear number 9. pic.twitter.com/74wY1FxP4a – Chivas (@NotiChivas_) January 3, 2023

Fortunately for their cause, they were finally able to bring back Victor Guzmanwho was champion with Pachuca and had long been the object of desire. Apart from that, they repatriated their youth squad Daniel Rioswho had an acceptable step in the MLSbut up to there, since the rest were returns as Ronaldo Cisneros and other homegrown players, which obviously did not finish convincing the chiva brothers, especially after the goodbye of Ricardo “Canelo” Angulo.

First minutes of Ramiro Carrera and Augusto Lotti with the La Máquina shirt. 💙 pic.twitter.com/7rnPRKP8sd — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) November 24, 2022

Just finishing last semester, La Máquina quickly announced to the Argentines Augusto Lotti Y Ramiro Carreraboth of Atletico Tucuman, but they have seen very little action. The number one objective of the team was to reinforce the attack, but it fell short when they could not drop one of their outsiders to make room for Radamel Falcao. Other movements were Carlos Vargas Y Jordan Silvafrom the Mazatlan Y Queretarorespectively, causing discomfort in the fans, without neglecting the return of alexis gutierrez from the tapatio of the Expansion.

Facundo Waller arrived in Puebla after registering four goals and four assists in 49 games with Atlético San Luis. pic.twitter.com/VY1vsnNikY — Goals and Figures (@golesycifras) December 22, 2022

The board decided to let Eduardo Arce as a coach, after having been the Argentine’s assistant, but only brought three signings to try to rebuild the path, the Uruguayan Facundo Waller of saint Louis, Fernando Arce Jr. of Bravos Y Carlos Balthazar of black lions. For now they have added four points, perhaps the continuity of the rest of the squad and the usual claw can show that the camoteros are still up for more.