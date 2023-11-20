This is how we receive our #RedandWhiteSelection in the preview of the Chivas Women’s Quarterfinals! 🥉🇲🇽

🐐 Today Fernando Hierro and Fran Pérez presented a recognition to Eduardo García and Jesús Brígido for winning a medal at the Pan American Games in Santiago 🇨🇱👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/s6y6HN9QWv

— Cantera Rojiblanca (@TapatioCD) November 13, 2023