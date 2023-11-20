Chivas de Guadalajara It is one of the teams that best works in basic forces in the entire Liga MX. The red and white team has returned to its bases after the arrival of Veljko Paunovic, who has given opportunities to players from the quarry.
For Clausura 2024, new elements are expected to be added to the first team squad. Although Tapatío did not have a good season in the Expansion League, it seems that there are some footballers who have raised their hands to have a chance in the Liga MX.
These are some of the Tapatío players who demand an opportunity with the Chivas de Guadalajara first team:
The 20-year-old forward is considered one of the great jewels of the Chivas youth team. However, his progress has been cut short by injuries. Will he be ready to play with the first team? Will he receive Paunovic’s trust?
The 23-year-old midfielder is another of those who demands a new opportunity at Chivas de Guadalajara. He can play as a midfielder, attacking midfielder and left winger. This season he scored three goals with Tapatío.
The 21-year-old goalkeeper is crying out for an opportunity in the Chivas de Guadalajara first team. He has established himself as a starter with Tapatío and is part of the Mexican National Team in minor categories. Can he fight for the position with Miguel Jiménez, Óscar Whalley and Raúl Rangel?
The 19-year-old player, namesake of the Mexican actor, has drawn attention from lesser categories. He can play the entire left wing: as a winger, midfielder or winger. He could be a good addition taking into account the probable departure of Cristian Calderón and the low level of Alejandro Mayorga.
The 23-year-old midfielder has been considered by Paunovic. That semester he played 21 minutes in an Apertura 2023 match with Chivas. Most of the season was spent with Tapatío. Will he receive a new call to the first team?
