The group stage of the Eurocup has come to an end and we already know the 16 teams that have obtained a place in the round of 16 and the four that have said goodbye to the tournament at the first exchange rate.
In these three days there have been teams that managed to surprise and put the greats on the ropes and for this reason they have earned a place in the hearts of many fans. Let’s see which teams have surprised us for the better in this group stage.
The Austrian team has qualified for the first time in its history for a round of 16 of a European Championship and that is a merit that must be highlighted. The Central Europeans were unable to snatch the top spot in the group from the Netherlands but did win their matches against Ukraine and North Macedonia to secure their place in the second round as second in the group.
The two victories were not the result of chance. The Austrians have shown that they are a compact team, strong in defense and that take advantage of their weapons in attack. His start to the game against Ukraine going for victory from the first minute was overwhelming.
The European Championship in Denmark has been a roller coaster: from Eriksen’s scare in the first match that could end in tragedy to qualification as second in the group. After the fading of their big star and the subsequent resumption of the game that ended in victory for Finland, Denmark fell in the bets.
But the Danes recovered to the blows. They took the lead on matchday two against Belgium until De Bruyne took to the pitch to lead the Red Devils’ comeback. And on the third day and without scoring they ate Russia (1-4) to finish second in the group and get into the eighth.
Although they failed to qualify for the round of 16, if they had, they would have been the true revelation of the tournament, Hungary has left a very good feeling.
When it was squared in the group of death with France, Germany and Portugal, many thought that the group was only 3 and that the positions between those three teams in the event of a tie on points would be determined based on who was capable of thrashing. Hungary. Well, nothing is further from the truth.
The group was not three but four and the Hungarians became the unexpected judge drawing a draw against France and another against Germany, and even the Germans were losing for much of the game and Hungary was classified leaving Germany out. In the end the natural order prevailed, but thanks to Hungary the group of death was even more intense and gave us a last day of red-hot emotions.
The Slovak national team also failed to qualify for the round of 16, but with what little they had they managed to surprise on the first match against Poland and in the second match they held out against the Swedes until Forsberg scored a penalty.
In the end, they finished third in group E with three points ahead of Lewandowski’s Poland and the defeat that Spain put against them prevented them from getting into the next round, which would undoubtedly have been the great surprise of the tournament.
That the Italian team qualify for the round of 16 of a great tournament is the minimum that could be demanded of them and it should not be a great surprise, but this Italy is keeping a lot of mouths shut.
The azzurra came from where it came and arrived at this European Championship with a very young team and without big stars and with a solid game and a seamless team, they have won their three games without trouble and have hung the poster as one of the favorites for the title . At the beginning of the tournament we expected that Italy would go far but in these three games it has proven to be at the level of the favorites such as France and Portugal.
