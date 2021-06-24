The two victories were not the result of chance. The Austrians have shown that they are a compact team, strong in defense and that take advantage of their weapons in attack. His start to the game against Ukraine going for victory from the first minute was overwhelming.

But the Danes recovered to the blows. They took the lead on matchday two against Belgium until De Bruyne took to the pitch to lead the Red Devils’ comeback. And on the third day and without scoring they ate Russia (1-4) to finish second in the group and get into the eighth.

When it was squared in the group of death with France, Germany and Portugal, many thought that the group was only 3 and that the positions between those three teams in the event of a tie on points would be determined based on who was capable of thrashing. Hungary. Well, nothing is further from the truth.

The group was not three but four and the Hungarians became the unexpected judge drawing a draw against France and another against Germany, and even the Germans were losing for much of the game and Hungary was classified leaving Germany out. In the end the natural order prevailed, but thanks to Hungary the group of death was even more intense and gave us a last day of red-hot emotions.

In the end, they finished third in group E with three points ahead of Lewandowski’s Poland and the defeat that Spain put against them prevented them from getting into the next round, which would undoubtedly have been the great surprise of the tournament.

The azzurra came from where it came and arrived at this European Championship with a very young team and without big stars and with a solid game and a seamless team, they have won their three games without trouble and have hung the poster as one of the favorites for the title . At the beginning of the tournament we expected that Italy would go far but in these three games it has proven to be at the level of the favorites such as France and Portugal.