Tomorrow the Mexican team returns to soccer activity, after his last match took place on November 30, 2022 in the World Cup against Saudi Arabia
Now they will be facing the Nations Leagueand their rival will be the modest selection of Suriname, a team with few reflectors, but that will seek to surprise the tricolor team.
Here we present you who are the 5 footballers who could get the team led by coach Diego Cocca into trouble.
5. Shaquille Pinas
With more than 1.83 in height, the wing defender appears Shaquille Pinas. The soccer player draws attention for his speed with the ball and speed to go up and down the field.
He currently plays for Hammarby in the Swedish first division.
4. Ridgecian Haps
Another of the footballers who wants to put the Aztec team in check is Ridgecian Haps. The Surinamese player plays as a winger on the left and is one of the fastest on the team.
Also, his current squad is Genoa of Serie A in Italy.
3. Anfernee Dijksteel
The player Anfernee Dijksteel He plays for Middlesbrough in the second division of England. He is 28 years old, measures more than 1.83 and will seek to win the ball high in the stopped plays.
2.Kenneth Paal
The winger Kenneth Paal is one of the essentials of the Queen Park Ranger team of the second division of England.
He is 25 years old, and is one of the most expensive in the Surinamese team, with a value of 2 million euros.
1. Sherald Becker
Undoubtedly, the most dangerous player who will try to hurt El Tri is sherald becker. The midfielder is 28 years old and plays in the Bundesliga with Berlin.
It is the most expensive of the Suriname squad, with a cost of 15 million euros.
