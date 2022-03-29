Spain had a feast against Iceland with a result of 5-0. The selection of Luis Enrique cleared all the doubts that he left in the first match against Albania. These are the five successes of the Spanish team.
He scored two goals and one was annulled. With Álvaro at this level, Luis Enrique’s team can be very scary in the World Cup. He was the offensive reference for Spain along with Dani Olmo.
Dani Olmo was the star of the match. He was in all the dangerous plays of Spain. He caused the penalty that Morata converted and raised the applause of Riazor on numerous occasions. He is going to be one of the fixtures in the World Cup.
Spain did not give Iceland any option to step on their area. The team’s philosophy was executed to perfection: high pressure after losing, a very good ball exit, quick movement and against a team like that they closed themselves up behind when they came into danger from the sides.
Luis Enrique rotated and tried everything he had in mind in the last game the team will play until June. The team has a very good projection for the next World Cup with two or more reliable players in each position.
With Pau Torres, Eric García and Laporte as permanent fixtures for Luis Enrique, a fourth central defender with a right-handed profile can give him a lot of competition and healthy rivalry for a position at the back to play alongside Aymeric. Hugo had a very good game against Iceland. The three players a priori are starters with their teams so they will arrive in good shape for the next appointment.
#successes #Spanish #team #beating #Iceland
Leave a Reply