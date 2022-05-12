Real Madrid went over Levante. Vinicius, Benzema, Rodrygo and Mendy were in charge of scoring the goals. Levante with this defeat is a second division team. They had no chance of winning the match.
Real Madrid came out to win the match in the first few minutes and certified the match in the first half. Ancelotti’s team was far superior to Granota from minute one.
Karim had this match marked on the agenda. He scored the goal with which he tied with Raúl and had options to score the second but he preferred to be generous and give the goal to Vini Jr.
Vini played one of the best games of the year. He scored three goals and gave Karim an assist with a perfectly measured cross. He will reach the top before the big game of the Champions League final against Liverpool.
With all the goals achieved in La Liga, something always important in games is to keep a clean sheet. Real Madrid were solid all over the field, but they hardly suffered in defense. Jesús Vallejo and Nacho made the substitutions of Militao and Alaba not noticeable.
Peter and Mario Gila had minutes. In addition to players like Mariano they had their chance. Real Madrid had a great time in the game. Ancelotti’s team arrives in a very good dynamic for the game against Liverpool.
