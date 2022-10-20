The 5 successes of Barcelona in their 3-0 victory against Villarreal

Barcelona was finally able to shine. Xavi was faithful to his style and managed to get the three points without problems. Two goals from Lewandowski half an hour into the game put the game on track. Villarreal were not up to the match at any time, like every time Unai Emery sets foot in the Camp Nou. Here we leave you the 5 hits:
It took the Pole 4 minutes to turn the game upside down. In the first place with a control inside the area with which he sat down three players. The second came after a feint on the edge where he showed off his shot at the long post. It had been a long time since a Barcelona player had not scored two great goals like that at the Camp Nou.
He played without any pressure. At ease on the lawn of the Camp Nou as if he were walking through his house, and when the Canarian shows this version, Barcelona works. The goal that opened the can was born from his boots. He is a player with a lot of quality, but he needs to show up when he gets to the big stages.
The game was played to what Barcelona wanted. They installed themselves in the rival field and launched positional attacks throughout the match. Once the can was opened, they knew how to accelerate the plays as the game required. Busquets did not participate in the eleven and did not affect anything to the movement of the game.
No doubts. In the big games that Xavi has ahead of him, the Dutchman has to start. In which he has had to play chestnuts he has played Busquets and it has not worked for him. The project is exciting, but it is touched and with Frenkie in the engine room there may still be options to save the year.
Xavi gave him the confidence to play as a central defender, and the player from Madrid responded. With Barcelona installed in a rival field, it worked. He has a very good foot and greatly favors Barcelona’s ball output. It can be useful for many LaLiga matches.
#successes #Barcelona #victory #Villarreal
