Cruz Azul had a tournament that showed what the fans accused from the beginning: little planning and bad signings. Eliminated in the Clausura 2023 playoffs at the hands of Atlas, the Machine showed, among many flaws, a great lack of goal. Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro and Iván Morales are out of the institution due to lack of results and thus, the club led by Ricardo Ferretti is looking for a center forward.
The transfer market in Liga MX is looming and with it, the La Noria team will have to seek to invest to give their followers the tenth cup. Therefore, these are five options that could be viable to sign.
The Pumas attacker did not have his best tournament. This helps to lower the transfer cost and, as if that were not enough, it has already been linked to Cruz Azul in previous markets. At 28 years old, Dinneno still has a ceiling to play and could be dressed in light blue.
The null activity of the Uruguayan would lead to his departure from the Tigers. When he has had the opportunity, he has shown good things and because of this, he was worth eight million euros, according to Transfermarkt. Now, his card is half that cost and therefore a signing with the Machine could give his career a second wind.
The Colombian has shown great qualities in this Apertura 2023. In Santos they are always willing to sell their players and take advantage of it. He arrived free in Torreón in 2022 and could be worth up to five million euros, so it would be a profitable business for the lagoons and a great signing for Cruz Azul.
It has been linked to the Machine in the past and for this market, things are heating up again. By age (25 years), the dream of playing in Europe can be seen a little further away and more for the price that Chivas asks. Therefore, moving to the cement club does not sound unreasonable. The only downside is that he is not a center forward, but he is a great winger.
Julián Quiñones and his $12 million price tag seem far away. Therefore, you can take advantage of this situation and look for the other Atlas attacker. Furch, at 33, took a slight slump this tournament, but is still effective and a big nine rated. Thus, Cruz Azul could get two or three good years out of his career without having to pay an exorbitant amount for his signing.
