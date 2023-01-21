After breaking the market with the signing of Nicolas Ibáñez, the Tigers return to their old hiring scheme, bringing players with offensive conditions to have one of the best attacks in Liga MX, however, and although they have spent millions on several of Those signings, not all have turned out as expected of them.
Therefore, it is expected that the player from Pachuca will not join this list of strikers who arrived as great signings and left the royal team without shame or glory.
The Paraguayan arrived from Pumas where he had had good seasons with the university students and was expected to complement Gignac up front, and despite the fact that he shook the net a couple of times and despite the multiple opportunities he received for Ferretti It never became that benchmark for the area that the cats needed.
The Algerian striker of French origin, came to the Tigres on the recommendation of Gignac, lasting only 1 tournament with the cats, in which he can boast of being champion in that historic Christmas final against America, however, despite flashing his talent , he ran into his idol’s cousin and was usually used as a change, and without further ado he returned to his country.
Another attacker who came from the Pumas, and although the Argentine always contributed with goals and assists when he was on the field, inexplicably, Ferretti gradually erased him from the team, until leaving through the back door to Pachuca so as not to wear again the feline colors. With the Tigers he won a couple of titles and there will always be a doubt that he could have given more.
The Ecuadorian player arrived as the star signing of the cats for the Apertura 2017, and although he was the top scorer of the tournament and of the auriazules in that semester, scoring a historic Panenka-style goal in that royal final, the tournaments that came after his game went downhill and ended up being sold to Turkish football.
The Chilean came to the cats with a great poster after being two-time American champion with his team and although he had a difficult first semester, his second tournament was spectacular, forming a fearsome trident with Gignac and Valencia, the quality of the attacker was never put in doubt, however, little by little he was losing ownership until it became a luxury change and leaving for Brazil to Atlético de Mineiro.
#strikers #failed #Tigres
Leave a Reply