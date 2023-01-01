2022 will be marked by the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which saw Lionel Messi establish himself as world champion and with a huge amount of young talent standing out among the European soccer elite, but also as the year in which many stars left professional activity. . Obviously many of these were in the football elite for years and shone at the best clubs in the world weekend after weekend.
Here we present the 5 best players who retired in 2022:
A fearsome striker inside the area who scored 366 goals throughout his career and who went through the best teams in the world such as River Plate, Real Madrid, Napoli, Juventus, among many others.
One of the most recognized Argentine soccer players abroad for his charisma. He shone in Boca as a youth, was a figure in Brazil and made the leap to Europe where he triumphed in the Premier League (West Ham, Manchester United and Manchester City) and in Serie A (Juventus).
He shone at Bayern Munich to the point of being considered one of the best footballers in the world along with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. When he had the ball at his feet, he was decisive on the left wing. Together with Robben they formed one of the best pairs in European football.
One of the best defenders of this generation who won everything with Barcelona and was world champion with Spain in the 2010 World Cup. He was also a key player in Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona, one of the most important teams in history.
One of the best players in the history of Peru who shone for many seasons at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga and who always showed all his talent when he was on the playing field. He retired in Alianza Lima from his country.
