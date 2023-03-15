Absorption of the Five Stars in the soft body of the Nazarene



Elly Schlein has galvanized the left and undoubtedly it is at least a big novelty in the context of a rather asphyxiated environment as that of the Nazarene where, walking through the elegant marbled corridors of the Piarist fathers, you always expect to see a mummy of some dinosaur of the time fall on you Soviet. Schlein has revitalized the environment and perhaps too much and too quickly by not respecting the natural reaction times sedimented in the political eons of a party heir to the PCI and a part of the DC.

In any case, in his election there is a victim, a beautiful fox with a lustrous and shiny coat that is about to be dressed up. It is the head of the Giuseppe Conte Five Star Movement. Mind you, the Movement has nothing to do with the original one anymore. It is anything but a sort of hybrid that has no political program and offer other than to guarantee Conte a minimum of power and above all a nice seat for him and perhaps for some friends, such as the former spokesman and Big Brother Rocco Casalino.

The leader of the M5S is shrewd, but this time there is a giant obstacle in his path. It is no longer a tactical stumbling block but a strategic one. It’s not about anymore Di Maio, Salvini, Grillo, Renzi and Draghi which he incredibly killed but it is something much more dangerous because Schlein with her anarchist charge represents precisely the original values ​​of the Five Stars, those of Roberto Casaleggio to be clear.

