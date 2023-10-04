The M5S wanted to send a signal to the company and its employees: “The only minority interlocutor in Rai, an alternative to the centre-right, is us”





There is a storm after the unexpected axis between M5S and FDI on the service contract in Rai. The Cinquestelle vote with the majority, after making some non-substantial changes, and the PD he goes crazy. Some see the long arm and ability of the CEO Roberto Sergio who, seeking broad institutional peace, could also obtain a leader’s ticket in view of the renewal of the leadership scheduled for 2024. But this is political fiction.

The reality, explain well-informed sources, is that the M5S wanted to send a signal to the company and its employees: “The only minority interlocutor in Rai, an alternative to the centre-right, is us”.

And so, after obtaining the presidency of the Supervisory Board with Barbara Floridathe grillini have actually cornered the PD even in the writing of the editorial plan, infuriating the Dem senator Antonio Nicitaformer Agcom commissioner and rapporteur of the provision on the service contract.

Sure now With you he could present the bill to Viale Mazzini, asking for a few seats. Despite some rumors, however, there is no Grillina ambition on the matter Tgr behind this move. Regional information remains firmly in the hands of League with the Pacchetti-Casarin axis. For the pro-Melonian M5S, if anything, some broadcasts and some television citizenship income.

