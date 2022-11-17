The 5 Star Movement no longer exists and Beppe Grillo is back to being a comedian

The Five Star Movement no longer exists. What Joseph Conte leads is another thing, a sort of variant that ended up essentially becoming the antithesis of the original. This is due to a series of errors, which are quite predictable if we analyze the evolution of the Five Stars with the yardstick of history. All the populist movements have more or less followed this well predictable path.

After a period of taking root that can last several years they have an electoral explosion, conquer a certain slice of power, and then inevitably fade away sadly declining or transforming into something else, often the opposite. It happened with theEveryman by Guglielmo Gianniniit happened with Italy of Values ​​by Antonio Di Pietro and it also happened with the Five Stars movement from Beppe Grillo. It is part of political physiology.

The Movement had absolute power in 2018 when he triumphantly entered Parliament which he was supposed to open like a “can of tuna” and instead it ended up being that it was Parliament that opened the Movement, completely unhinging it. The story of Luigi Di Maio is illustrative. In the yellow-green government with star-League traction he was the most important man in Italy, he had everything, political leader, Minister of Labor and Economic Development at the same time and then Vice-President of the Council and then a few years later he had lost everything and now he is trying scramble for a place not to go back to sell drinks at the San Paolo stadium in Naples. Virginia Raggi equally, as mayor of Rome, is now a simple councilor and the Romans made her pay for years of confused and approximate management. Roberto Fico and Paola Taverna are back in the shadow where they came from.

