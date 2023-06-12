Electoral political polls today June 12, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The 5-star Movement is growing again, catching up on a declining Democratic Party. This is the picture outlined by the latest survey carried out by Tecnè for the Dire agency, which still sees Fratelli d’Italia in first place with 30 percent of the votes (unchanged). On the other hand, the party led by Elly Schlein is down, losing 0.2 percentage points in one week to 19.6 percent. The M5s is growing in third place, now at 15.7 percent (+0.3%).

Still followed by the League, at 9 percent (+0.1%), and Forza Italia, stable at 8.3 percent. The Green/Left Alliance is down slightly, now at 3 percent (-0.1%), and Italia viva, down to 2.9 percent (-0.1%), while + Europe gains a tenth of a point, settling at 2.3 percent.

The survey, conducted between 8 and 9 June on a sample of 1,000 people, sees a marked increase in those who say they do not trust Giorgia Meloni. A figure equal to 42.4 percent, for an increase of 0.4 percentage points. There is also a slight increase in those who trust the premier, now at 53.5 percent (+0.1%).

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.