In an age when digital culture is increasingly relevant, the figures and characters that emerge from it have become highly influential. Such is the case of youtubers, who, thanks to the different streaming platforms, managed to position themselves as true stars of the internet.

It goes without saying that those who use the site are called youtubers. Youtube as your main window for creating and sharing content. Although with the birth of other services such as Twitch, these characters have come to be considered more like streamers.

Currently, few limit their service to a single platform. Most broadcast or upload their videos to different sites, unless they get an exclusive contract.

However, Youtube remains the most popular service for consumers, offering more general and varied content. Therefore, we leave you with five Spanish-speaking youtubers (or streamers) that you should know, although you probably already enjoy their content.

We also recommend: ‘El Pelón should be illegal’ – Ibai criticizes Mexican sweets and the debate is unleashed on social networks

Ibai Llanos: From casting League of Legends to being a world celebrity

Born in Bilbao, Spain, and at 26 years of age, Ibai is already one of the greatest personalities in the world thanks to the internet. He began his career as a commentator for the Professional Video Game League, but rose to stardom when he devoted himself fully to streaming through his Twitch channel.

He is not a youtuber in the full extension of the word, but his videos on said platform are just as important. In fact, it first started going viral on this site, before Twitch give you the opportunity to generate live content.

He became a reference not only as a youtuber, but as a presenter and even an interviewer for sports personalities. Not only within esports, but also in conventional ones, having a great relationship with footballers such as Sergio ‘el Kun’ Agüero Y Thibaut Courtois, and inviting them to his new channel Chatting Quietly.

Fedelobo: The best Mexican video game youtuber

Perhaps for some this is not true, but Federico Diaz has established itself as one of the main videogames references in our country. And all thanks to YouTube.

The Fedelobo began his career as a youtuber as part of the crew of Werevertumorro. However, he eventually made his own channel focused on videogames, which was quite successful. It has a wide variety of content and it certainly strives to provide useful information to its subscribers. For this he has our respect, although his humor may not be to everyone’s liking.

Cristinini: The star presenter of esports in Spain

Like Ibai, Cristina Lopez could not be considered entirely as youtuber. Even so, he is a recognized figure within the Spanish video game and electronic sports scene.

Her charisma and knowledge led her to be considered one of the best presenters in the industry. Currently, most of your content on YouTube is based on his broadcasts on Twitch, but it is still entertaining to watch some of his casual games of GTA, Among us Or until Mario bros.

AuronPlay: The old guard of youtubers

Raul Alvarez He started uploading videos to YouTube in 2008. Since then his popularity has grown to become one of the most influential youtubers in Spain and the world. In 2019, he began broadcasting on Twitch, where he joined figures like himself. Ibai.

Its content at first was quite varied, but a few months ago it decided to put aside its main channel and focus only on secondary, where he uploads videos of his games and series with other streamers.

ShaunTrack: Music Content Beyond Gaming

Putting aside the youtubers who focus on video games, one of the content creators that stands out for its originality is Spanish Jaime Altozano placeholder image. He is a teacher in music education and as such, your channel focuses in carrying out analysis and deconstructions of iconic themes of contemporary music.

He has also made videos about anime songs like Dragon ball Y Knights of the Zodiac, demonstrating his great preparation to understand the structure of these melodies. The work of Shauntrack It’s quite interesting and it’s always entertaining to listen to him talk about the songs you like.



