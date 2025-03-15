The 5 Spanish provinces with more municipalities: adding the first three already exceed all Portugal

In Spainthe distribution of municipalities It does not follow a fixed rule: some of the provinces with more locations are not the largest or most populated.

He National Statistics Institute reveals a curious fact: if we add the first three positions of this ranking, the figure exceeds the municipalities of all Portugalwhich has 308.

5th Guadalajara (288 municipalities)

The Guadalajara province It occupies the fifth position in terms of number of municipalities and also in lower population density. Almost 80% of its 288 municipalities have less than 300 inhabitants, which has made the province one of the most affected by depopulation.

Despite this, its peoples hide a great historical and cultural value. Among the most prominent are Ranas Campillo, with their characteristic black architecture, or Sigüenza, whose castle and cathedral transport to another era.

4. Zaragoza (293 municipalities)

With 293 municipalities, Zaragoza It is a province where history is breathed in every corner. Its capital, with Roman vestiges and a past linked to the kingdom of Aragon, is only the starting point to discover villages with a special charm.

Some of the most representative are the Catholic king, the cradle of Fernando II of Aragon, the Mudejar splendor of Tarazona or Nuévalos, home of the famous stone monastery.

3. Barcelona (311 municipalities)

Barcelona It is one of the most populated provinces in Spain and also one of the most municipalities. The curious thing is the great disparity of inhabitants among them: the capital exceeds 1.7 million people, while in small Sant Jaume de Franyà 26 neighbors are barely residing.

In addition to its great city, the province hides localities with a lot of history, such as Sitges, famous for its film festival and its beaches, or Sant Sadurní D’Accoia, capital of Cava.

2. Salamanca (362 municipalities)

Salamanca is the second province with More municipalities in Spainwith a total of 362. Its capital continues to keep the university and monumental splendor of other times, while in the province there are historical jewels such as Ciudad Rodrigo, a city with relevance in the War of Independence.

But the true Salamanca essence is discovered in villages such as Candelario or La Alberca, with its cobbled streets and its typical mountain architecture.

1. Burgos (371 municipalities)

Burgos is the Spanish province with more municipalitiesreaching 371. Although it is not one of the most populated, its territory is splashed from small locations loaded with history.

Some of its most emblematic municipalities include Frías, the smallest city in Spain with just 270 inhabitants, Orbaneja del Castillo, where an impressive waterfall part of the town in two, or Covarrubias, cradle of Castilla and Guardian of the tomb of a Viking princess.

This ranking shows the wealth and diversity of Spanish territorywhere history and heritage hide in every corner, even in the smallest and less known municipalities.