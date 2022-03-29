Although it is true that the goalkeeper of the Águilas del América is the most scored in Europe and with his current club, each one who defends the three sticks of the Tricolor usually grows and there is no doubt that he will be the starter in the World Cup.

The defender has looked solid in each of the national team’s matches, where thanks to his height he has won balls from above and most of them heads-up.

In the game against the United States he got bigger and did not let the club star Christian Pulisic do much, who could not with the sticky mark of the American side.

The name of the national player is expected to appear on the final list for the World Cup in Qatar.

Every time he enters the exchange he is seen as skillful, shooting from medium distance and sending dangerous centers inside the area.

Although it is expected that he will not be a starter in the World Cup, he could enter as a ‘refreshment’ for the winter fair.

The ‘Machín’ is one of the essentials of coach Erik Ten Hag in the Ajax squad. He lives the best moment in his career and at 24 years of age, it is expected that in a short time he will be the leader of El Tri, resembling the spirit of the legendary Rafael Márquez.