The Mexican team is only one game away from securing its direct ticket to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Next Wednesday they will be receiving their counterpart from El Salvador on the field of the Azteca Stadium, a draw or a win is enough for them to seal his ticket to the World Cup.
While it is true that the national team is still unconvincing on the pitch, there are some players who are the best that the Tricolor has. Here we present what elements it is.
Loved by some and criticized by others, with the goalkeeper William Ochoa there are no half measures.
Although it is true that the goalkeeper of the Águilas del América is the most scored in Europe and with his current club, each one who defends the three sticks of the Tricolor usually grows and there is no doubt that he will be the starter in the World Cup.
Another of the outstanding footballers that the Tricolor has is the defender of Rayados de Monterrey Cesar Montes.
The defender has looked solid in each of the national team’s matches, where thanks to his height he has won balls from above and most of them heads-up.
Despite the fact that in the last match he was conspicuous by his absence, nobody doubts the footballer’s abilities Jorge Sanchez.
In the game against the United States he got bigger and did not let the club star Christian Pulisic do much, who could not with the sticky mark of the American side.
The name of the national player is expected to appear on the final list for the World Cup in Qatar.
Although the attacker Alexis Vega He is not a starter in the team led by coach Gerardo Martino, today he is the best soccer player in Aztec football.
Every time he enters the exchange he is seen as skillful, shooting from medium distance and sending dangerous centers inside the area.
Although it is expected that he will not be a starter in the World Cup, he could enter as a ‘refreshment’ for the winter fair.
what to say about Edson Alvarez? Without a doubt, today the best soccer player that the Mexican team has.
The ‘Machín’ is one of the essentials of coach Erik Ten Hag in the Ajax squad. He lives the best moment in his career and at 24 years of age, it is expected that in a short time he will be the leader of El Tri, resembling the spirit of the legendary Rafael Márquez.
